Sports News

New Hampshire 71, Albany (NY) 64

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 4:55 pm
< a min read
      

ALBANY (NY) (3-6)

Doles 3-4 3-3 9, Taylor 3-6 1-3 7, Horton 6-11 6-6 19, Kelly 4-12 3-6 11, Rizzuto 3-12 4-4 10, Hutcheson 1-2 2-2 4, Champion 0-4 1-2 1, Healy 1-5 0-0 3, Lulka 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 20-26 64.

NEW HAMPSHIRE (7-5)

Guadarrama 7-15 6-6 25, Martinez 5-10 0-0 11, Mattos 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 8-15 1-5 18, Maultsby 0-5 0-0 0, Tchoukuiengo 1-2 4-6 6, Murphy 3-8 1-2 7, Lester 1-4 1-2 4, McClurg 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 13-21 71.

Halftime_New Hampshire 35-22. 3-Point Goals_Albany (NY) 2-15 (Healy 1-2, Horton 1-2, Champion 0-1, Kelly 0-5, Rizzuto 0-5), New Hampshire 8-22 (Guadarrama 5-8, Johnson 1-2, Martinez 1-3, Lester 1-4, Maultsby 0-1, McClurg 0-1, Murphy 0-3). Fouled Out_Doles, Taylor. Rebounds_Albany (NY) 28 (Kelly 8), New Hampshire 39 (Johnson 10). Assists_Albany (NY) 3 (Horton 2), New Hampshire 14 (Johnson 4). Total Fouls_Albany (NY) 23, New Hampshire 21.

