New Hampshire 81, Stony Brook 64

NEW HAMPSHIRE (5-5)
Guadarrama 5-8 0-0 14, Martinez 5-8 3-5 16, Mattos 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 6-10 1-2 13, Maultsby 2-5 0-0 6, Tchoukuiengo 0-4 4-4 4, Murphy 7-14 6-6 24, McClurg 0-1 0-0 0, Lester 1-3 0-0 2, Payne 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 26-54 16-19 81.
STONY BROOK (6-5)
Gueye 5-10 2-5 12, Policelli 3-5 5-5 12, Greene 3-7 1-2 8, Habwe 2-3 2-2 7, Rodriguez 3-7 2-2 10, Diallo 3-6 0-0 6, McKenzie 2-5 2-2 6, Stephenson-Moore 0-1 2-2 2, Elliott-Sewell 0-0 1-2 1, Christie 0-0 0-0 0, Pierre Philippe 0-1 0-0 0, White 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-45 17-22 64.
Halftime_Stony Brook 34-29. 3-Point Goals_New Hampshire 13-29 (Guadarrama 4-7, Murphy 4-7, Martinez 3-6, Maultsby 2-4, Johnson 0-1, Mattos 0-1, Tchoukuiengo 0-1, Lester 0-2), Stony Brook 5-13 (Rodriguez 2-4, Habwe 1-1, Greene 1-3, Policelli 1-3, Diallo 0-1, Pierre Philippe 0-1). Rebounds_New Hampshire 25 (Martinez 10), Stony Brook 25 (Policelli, Rodriguez 5). Assists_New Hampshire 19 (Guadarrama, Tchoukuiengo 6), Stony Brook 10 (Rodriguez 5). Total Fouls_New Hampshire 16, Stony Brook 22.
