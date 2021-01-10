On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

New Jersey Devils sign forward Jesper Bratt to 2-year deal

By The Associated Press
January 10, 2021 6:40 pm
< a min read
      

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils have re-signed restricted free agent forward Jesper Bratt to a $5.5 million, two-year contract.

Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the deal on Sunday, four days before the season opener at home against the Boston Bruins.

The 22-year-old Bratt will make just over $2 million this season and $3.45 next season.

Bratt led the club in even-strength goals with 15 and set career highs with 16 goals and 101 shots last season. The Swede has 37 goals and 63 assists in 185 games with New Jersey.

        Insight by Here Technologies: Learn how the National Guard Bureau is using technology to address the top needs for public safety in this free webinar.

Bratt was selected by New Jersey in the sixth round of the 2016 NHL Draft. He was signed by the team on May 12, 2017 and made his NHL debut October 7 versus Colorado where he notched his first career goal and assist.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration