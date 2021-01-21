New Mexico 67, San Jose St. 51

SAN JOSE ST. (2-11)

Agee 6-10 2-3 14, Lacewell 0-1 0-0 0, Dalcourt 4-13 0-0 10, Moore 3-6 1-2 7, Washington 1-3 1-2 3, Simmons 1-3 4-5 7, Mendoza 3-6 0-3 6, Smith 2-8 0-0 4, Clarkin 0-0 0-0 0, Courtney 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-50 8-15 51.

NEW MEXICO (5-8)

Brown 6-10 3-4 15, Manuel 3-8 0-0 6, Singleton 2-9 1-2 5, Wegscheider 2-3 1-1 5, Maluach 10-14 3-3 25, Kuac 0-5 0-0 0, Matos 3-8 0-1 6, Marin 1-4 2-2 5, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Francis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-63 10-13 67.

Halftime_New Mexico 31-21. 3-Point Goals_San Jose St. 3-20 (Dalcourt 2-7, Simmons 1-3, Lacewell 0-1, Mendoza 0-1, Moore 0-1, Washington 0-1, Smith 0-6), New Mexico 3-17 (Maluach 2-5, Marin 1-3, Wegscheider 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Manuel 0-2, Kuac 0-4). Rebounds_San Jose St. 32 (Simmons, Mendoza 6), New Mexico 35 (Wegscheider, Maluach 6). Assists_San Jose St. 5 (Agee, Washington, Simmons, Mendoza, Smith 1), New Mexico 12 (Singleton 5). Total Fouls_San Jose St. 14, New Mexico 14.

