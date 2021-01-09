On Air: Federal News Network program
New Orleans 86, Incarnate Word 64

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 9:06 pm
INCARNATE WORD (4-5)

Akhile 1-4 0-0 2, Larsson 3-3 1-1 7, Balentine 2-7 2-2 7, Swaby 3-4 0-0 8, Willis 3-15 1-2 8, Lutz 2-8 3-4 7, Ezedinma 4-4 2-3 10, Zevgaras 4-6 0-0 8, Bracamonte 2-4 0-0 6, Holcombe 0-0 1-2 1, Reber 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 10-14 64.

NEW ORLEANS (2-9)

Myers 3-5 2-2 8, Berzat 1-5 0-0 3, Carson 3-6 2-2 8, Green 7-11 3-4 18, Rosser 7-10 4-4 18, St. Hilaire 9-12 0-0 21, Marshall 3-3 0-1 6, Freeman 1-1 0-0 2, Bohannon 0-0 0-0 0, Holmes 0-0 0-0 0, Rodgers 0-0 0-0 0, Tong 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 35-54 11-13 86.

Halftime_New Orleans 40-25. 3-Point Goals_Incarnate Word 6-19 (Bracamonte 2-3, Swaby 2-3, Balentine 1-2, Willis 1-5, Akhile 0-1, Lutz 0-5), New Orleans 5-13 (St. Hilaire 3-5, Green 1-1, Berzat 1-4, Rosser 0-1, Carson 0-2). Rebounds_Incarnate Word 19 (Akhile, Larsson, Lutz, Zevgaras 3), New Orleans 26 (Green, Rosser 7). Assists_Incarnate Word 9 (Lutz 7), New Orleans 15 (Berzat, Carson, Rosser 3). Total Fouls_Incarnate Word 14, New Orleans 19. A_425 (8,933).

