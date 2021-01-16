On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
New Orleans 99, McNeese St. 84

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 9:14 pm
< a min read
      

MCNEESE ST. (6-7)

Feazell 9-11 3-3 22, Rosario 6-8 1-2 13, Kuxhausen 3-10 1-2 10, Lawson 5-7 4-7 15, Warren 3-11 3-5 10, Francois 1-2 0-0 3, Bush 2-4 4-4 9, Harrell 1-2 0-0 2, Palmquist 0-1 0-0 0, Hutchinson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-56 16-23 84.

NEW ORLEANS (3-9)

Myers 1-5 1-2 3, Berzat 3-11 0-0 8, Carson 3-5 1-2 8, Freeman 2-4 1-1 5, Green 6-15 0-0 12, St. Hilaire 13-22 0-0 33, Rosser 9-16 2-2 20, Marshall 3-4 1-2 7, Bohannon 0-0 0-0 0, Holmes 0-0 0-0 0, Rodgers 0-0 0-0 0, Tong 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 41-83 6-9 99.

Halftime_New Orleans 52-41. 3-Point Goals_McNeese St. 8-22 (Kuxhausen 3-10, Feazell 1-1, Lawson 1-1, Francois 1-2, Bush 1-3, Warren 1-3, Harrell 0-1, Palmquist 0-1), New Orleans 11-30 (St. Hilaire 7-13, Berzat 2-9, Tong 1-1, Carson 1-2, Freeman 0-1, Rosser 0-1, Green 0-3). Rebounds_McNeese St. 31 (Rosario 10), New Orleans 37 (Rosser 11). Assists_McNeese St. 19 (Lawson 10), New Orleans 28 (Myers, Carson 5). Total Fouls_McNeese St. 15, New Orleans 21. A_486 (8,933).

