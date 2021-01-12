Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

New Orleans faces Los Angeles on 3-game slide

By The Associated Press
January 12, 2021 3:05 am
< a min read
      

New Orleans Pelicans (4-5, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (7-4, second in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans enters the matchup with Los Angeles after losing three in a row.

Los Angeles finished 49-23 overall and 27-9 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Clippers averaged 116.3 points per game while shooting 46.6% from the field and 37.1% from behind the arc last season.

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

New Orleans went 30-42 overall and 18-30 in Western Conference play in the 2019-20 season. The Pelicans allowed opponents to score 117.1 points per game and shoot 46.5% from the field last season.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Clippers: None listed.

Pelicans: Steven Adams: day to day (migraine).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration