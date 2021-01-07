On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
New York plays Oklahoma City, aims for 4th straight win

By The Associated Press
January 7, 2021 3:05 am
Oklahoma City Thunder (3-4, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (5-3, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York will attempt to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory against Oklahoma City.

New York finished 21-45 overall a season ago while going 11-22 at home. The Knicks gave up 112.3 points per game while committing 22.2 fouls last season.

Oklahoma City went 44-28 overall with a 21-14 record on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Thunder allowed opponents to score 108.4 points per game and shoot 45.5% from the field last season.

The teams match up Friday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Knicks: Nerlens Noel: out (ankle), Obi Toppin: out (calf), Alec Burks: out (ankle), Frank Ntilikina: out (right knee).

Thunder: Aleksej Pokusevski: out (concussion), Ty Jerome: out (left ankle), Trevor Ariza: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

