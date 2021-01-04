NFL Expanded Glance

All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|yx-Buffalo
|13
|3
|0
|.813
|501
|375
|7-1-0
|6-2-0
|10-2-0
|3-1-0
|6-0-0
|Miami
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|404
|338
|5-3-0
|5-3-0
|7-5-0
|3-1-0
|3-3-0
|New England
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|326
|353
|5-3-0
|2-6-0
|6-6-0
|1-3-0
|3-3-0
|N.Y. Jets
|2
|14
|0
|.125
|243
|457
|1-7-0
|1-7-0
|1-11-0
|1-3-0
|0-6-0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|x-Indianapolis
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|451
|362
|6-2-0
|5-3-0
|7-5-0
|4-0-0
|4-2-0
|yx-Tennessee
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|491
|439
|5-3-0
|6-2-0
|8-4-0
|3-1-0
|5-1-0
|Houston
|4
|12
|0
|.250
|384
|464
|2-6-0
|2-6-0
|3-9-0
|1-3-0
|2-4-0
|Jacksonville
|1
|15
|0
|.063
|306
|492
|1-7-0
|0-8-0
|1-11-0
|0-4-0
|1-5-0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|yx-Pittsburgh
|12
|4
|0
|.750
|416
|312
|7-1-0
|5-3-0
|9-3-0
|3-1-0
|4-2-0
|x-Baltimore
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|468
|303
|5-3-0
|6-2-0
|7-5-0
|4-0-0
|4-2-0
|x-Cleveland
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|408
|419
|6-2-0
|5-3-0
|7-5-0
|4-0-0
|3-3-0
|Cincinnati
|4
|11
|1
|.281
|311
|424
|3-5-0
|1-6-1
|4-8-0
|0-3-1
|1-5-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|*zyx-Kansas City
|14
|2
|0
|.875
|473
|362
|6-2-0
|8-0-0
|10-2-0
|4-0-0
|4-2-0
|Las Vegas
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|434
|478
|2-6-0
|6-2-0
|6-6-0
|2-2-0
|4-2-0
|L.A. Chargers
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|384
|426
|4-4-0
|3-5-0
|6-6-0
|1-3-0
|3-3-0
|Denver
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|323
|446
|2-6-0
|3-5-0
|4-8-0
|1-3-0
|1-5-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|yx-Washington
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|335
|329
|3-5-0
|4-4-0
|2-2-0
|5-7-0
|4-2-0
|Dallas
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|395
|473
|4-4-0
|2-6-0
|1-3-0
|5-7-0
|2-4-0
|N.Y. Giants
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|280
|357
|3-5-0
|3-5-0
|1-3-0
|5-7-0
|4-2-0
|Philadelphia
|4
|11
|1
|.281
|334
|418
|3-4-1
|1-7-0
|0-3-1
|4-8-0
|2-4-0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|yx-New Orleans
|12
|4
|0
|.750
|482
|337
|6-2-0
|6-2-0
|2-2-0
|10-2-0
|6-0-0
|x-Tampa Bay
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|492
|355
|5-3-0
|6-2-0
|3-1-0
|8-4-0
|4-2-0
|Carolina
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|350
|402
|2-6-0
|3-5-0
|1-3-0
|4-8-0
|1-5-0
|Atlanta
|4
|12
|0
|.250
|396
|414
|2-6-0
|2-6-0
|2-2-0
|2-10-0
|1-5-0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|*zyx-Green Bay
|13
|3
|0
|.813
|509
|369
|7-1-0
|6-2-0
|3-1-0
|10-2-0
|5-1-0
|x-Chicago
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|372
|370
|3-5-0
|5-3-0
|2-2-0
|6-6-0
|2-4-0
|Minnesota
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|430
|475
|3-5-0
|4-4-0
|2-2-0
|5-7-0
|4-2-0
|Detroit
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|377
|519
|1-7-0
|4-4-0
|1-3-0
|4-8-0
|1-5-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|yx-Seattle
|12
|4
|0
|.750
|459
|371
|7-1-0
|5-3-0
|3-1-0
|9-3-0
|4-2-0
|x-L.A. Rams
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|372
|296
|6-2-0
|4-4-0
|1-3-0
|9-3-0
|3-3-0
|Arizona
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|410
|367
|4-4-0
|4-4-0
|2-2-0
|6-6-0
|2-4-0
|San Francisco
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|376
|390
|1-7-0
|5-3-0
|2-2-0
|4-8-0
|3-3-0
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched first round bye
*-clinched home-field advantage
___
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 38, Cincinnati 3
Buffalo 56, Miami 26
Cleveland 24, Pittsburgh 22
Minnesota 37, Detroit 35
N.Y. Giants 23, Dallas 19
New England 28, N.Y. Jets 14
Tampa Bay 44, Atlanta 27
Green Bay 35, Chicago 16
Indianapolis 28, Jacksonville 14
L.A. Chargers 38, Kansas City 21
L.A. Rams 18, Arizona 7
Las Vegas 32, Denver 31
New Orleans 33, Carolina 7
Seattle 26, San Francisco 23
Tennessee 41, Houston 38
Washington 20, Philadelphia 14
