NFL Expanded Glance

By The Associated Press
January 4, 2021 10:00 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
yx-Buffalo 13 3 0 .813 501 375 7-1-0 6-2-0 10-2-0 3-1-0 6-0-0
Miami 10 6 0 .625 404 338 5-3-0 5-3-0 7-5-0 3-1-0 3-3-0
New England 7 9 0 .438 326 353 5-3-0 2-6-0 6-6-0 1-3-0 3-3-0
N.Y. Jets 2 14 0 .125 243 457 1-7-0 1-7-0 1-11-0 1-3-0 0-6-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
x-Indianapolis 11 5 0 .688 451 362 6-2-0 5-3-0 7-5-0 4-0-0 4-2-0
yx-Tennessee 11 5 0 .688 491 439 5-3-0 6-2-0 8-4-0 3-1-0 5-1-0
Houston 4 12 0 .250 384 464 2-6-0 2-6-0 3-9-0 1-3-0 2-4-0
Jacksonville 1 15 0 .063 306 492 1-7-0 0-8-0 1-11-0 0-4-0 1-5-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
yx-Pittsburgh 12 4 0 .750 416 312 7-1-0 5-3-0 9-3-0 3-1-0 4-2-0
x-Baltimore 11 5 0 .688 468 303 5-3-0 6-2-0 7-5-0 4-0-0 4-2-0
x-Cleveland 11 5 0 .688 408 419 6-2-0 5-3-0 7-5-0 4-0-0 3-3-0
Cincinnati 4 11 1 .281 311 424 3-5-0 1-6-1 4-8-0 0-3-1 1-5-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
*zyx-Kansas City 14 2 0 .875 473 362 6-2-0 8-0-0 10-2-0 4-0-0 4-2-0
Las Vegas 8 8 0 .500 434 478 2-6-0 6-2-0 6-6-0 2-2-0 4-2-0
L.A. Chargers 7 9 0 .438 384 426 4-4-0 3-5-0 6-6-0 1-3-0 3-3-0
Denver 5 11 0 .313 323 446 2-6-0 3-5-0 4-8-0 1-3-0 1-5-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
yx-Washington 7 9 0 .438 335 329 3-5-0 4-4-0 2-2-0 5-7-0 4-2-0
Dallas 6 10 0 .375 395 473 4-4-0 2-6-0 1-3-0 5-7-0 2-4-0
N.Y. Giants 6 10 0 .375 280 357 3-5-0 3-5-0 1-3-0 5-7-0 4-2-0
Philadelphia 4 11 1 .281 334 418 3-4-1 1-7-0 0-3-1 4-8-0 2-4-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
yx-New Orleans 12 4 0 .750 482 337 6-2-0 6-2-0 2-2-0 10-2-0 6-0-0
x-Tampa Bay 11 5 0 .688 492 355 5-3-0 6-2-0 3-1-0 8-4-0 4-2-0
Carolina 5 11 0 .313 350 402 2-6-0 3-5-0 1-3-0 4-8-0 1-5-0
Atlanta 4 12 0 .250 396 414 2-6-0 2-6-0 2-2-0 2-10-0 1-5-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
*zyx-Green Bay 13 3 0 .813 509 369 7-1-0 6-2-0 3-1-0 10-2-0 5-1-0
x-Chicago 8 8 0 .500 372 370 3-5-0 5-3-0 2-2-0 6-6-0 2-4-0
Minnesota 7 9 0 .438 430 475 3-5-0 4-4-0 2-2-0 5-7-0 4-2-0
Detroit 5 11 0 .313 377 519 1-7-0 4-4-0 1-3-0 4-8-0 1-5-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
yx-Seattle 12 4 0 .750 459 371 7-1-0 5-3-0 3-1-0 9-3-0 4-2-0
x-L.A. Rams 10 6 0 .625 372 296 6-2-0 4-4-0 1-3-0 9-3-0 3-3-0
Arizona 8 8 0 .500 410 367 4-4-0 4-4-0 2-2-0 6-6-0 2-4-0
San Francisco 6 10 0 .375 376 390 1-7-0 5-3-0 2-2-0 4-8-0 3-3-0

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched first round bye

*-clinched home-field advantage

___

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 38, Cincinnati 3

Buffalo 56, Miami 26

Cleveland 24, Pittsburgh 22

Minnesota 37, Detroit 35

N.Y. Giants 23, Dallas 19

New England 28, N.Y. Jets 14

Tampa Bay 44, Atlanta 27

Green Bay 35, Chicago 16

Indianapolis 28, Jacksonville 14

L.A. Chargers 38, Kansas City 21

L.A. Rams 18, Arizona 7

Las Vegas 32, Denver 31

New Orleans 33, Carolina 7

Seattle 26, San Francisco 23

Tennessee 41, Houston 38

Washington 20, Philadelphia 14

