Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

NFL Expanded Glance

By The Associated Press
January 3, 2021 10:00 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
yx-Buffalo 13 3 0 .813 501 375 7-1-0 6-2-0 10-2-0 3-1-0 6-0-0
Miami 10 6 0 .625 404 338 5-3-0 5-3-0 7-5-0 3-1-0 3-3-0
New England 7 9 0 .438 326 353 5-3-0 2-6-0 6-6-0 1-3-0 3-3-0
N.Y. Jets 2 14 0 .125 243 457 1-7-0 1-7-0 1-11-0 1-3-0 0-6-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Indianapolis 10 5 0 .667 423 348 5-2-0 5-3-0 6-5-0 4-0-0 3-2-0
yx-Tennessee 10 5 0 .667 450 401 5-3-0 5-2-0 7-4-0 3-1-0 4-1-0
Houston 4 11 0 .267 346 423 2-5-0 2-6-0 3-8-0 1-3-0 2-3-0
Jacksonville 1 14 0 .067 292 464 1-7-0 0-7-0 1-10-0 0-4-0 1-4-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
yx-Pittsburgh 12 4 0 .750 416 312 7-1-0 5-3-0 9-3-0 3-1-0 4-2-0
Baltimore 11 5 0 .688 468 303 5-3-0 6-2-0 7-5-0 4-0-0 4-2-0
Cleveland 11 5 0 .688 408 419 6-2-0 5-3-0 7-5-0 4-0-0 3-3-0
Cincinnati 4 11 1 .281 311 424 3-5-0 1-6-1 4-8-0 0-3-1 1-5-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
*zyx-Kansas City 14 1 0 .933 452 324 6-1-0 8-0-0 10-1-0 4-0-0 4-1-0
Las Vegas 7 8 0 .467 402 447 2-6-0 5-2-0 5-6-0 2-2-0 3-2-0
L.A. Chargers 6 9 0 .400 346 405 4-4-0 2-5-0 5-6-0 1-3-0 2-3-0
Denver 5 10 0 .333 292 414 2-5-0 3-5-0 4-7-0 1-3-0 1-4-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Washington 6 9 0 .400 315 315 3-5-0 3-4-0 2-2-0 4-7-0 3-2-0
Dallas 6 10 0 .375 395 473 4-4-0 2-6-0 1-3-0 5-7-0 2-4-0
N.Y. Giants 6 10 0 .375 280 357 3-5-0 3-5-0 1-3-0 5-7-0 4-2-0
Philadelphia 4 10 1 .300 320 398 3-3-1 1-7-0 0-3-1 4-7-0 2-3-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
yx-New Orleans 11 4 0 .733 449 330 6-2-0 5-2-0 2-2-0 9-2-0 5-0-0
x-Tampa Bay 11 5 0 .688 492 355 5-3-0 6-2-0 3-1-0 8-4-0 4-2-0
Carolina 5 10 0 .333 343 369 2-5-0 3-5-0 1-3-0 4-7-0 1-4-0
Atlanta 4 12 0 .250 396 414 2-6-0 2-6-0 2-2-0 2-10-0 1-5-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
yx-Green Bay 12 3 0 .800 474 353 7-1-0 5-2-0 3-1-0 9-2-0 4-1-0
Chicago 8 7 0 .533 356 335 3-4-0 5-3-0 2-2-0 6-5-0 2-3-0
Minnesota 7 9 0 .438 430 475 3-5-0 4-4-0 2-2-0 5-7-0 4-2-0
Detroit 5 11 0 .313 377 519 1-7-0 4-4-0 1-3-0 4-8-0 1-5-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
yx-Seattle 11 4 0 .733 433 348 7-1-0 4-3-0 3-1-0 8-3-0 3-2-0
L.A. Rams 9 6 0 .600 354 289 5-2-0 4-4-0 1-3-0 8-3-0 2-3-0
Arizona 8 7 0 .533 403 349 4-4-0 4-3-0 2-2-0 6-5-0 2-3-0
San Francisco 6 9 0 .400 353 364 1-6-0 5-3-0 2-2-0 4-7-0 3-2-0

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched first round bye

        Insight by ForgeRock: Learn how the Defense Manpower Data Center is constantly looking for better ideas for identity credentialing and access management technologies in this free webinar.

*-clinched home-field advantage

___

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 38, Cincinnati 3

Buffalo 56, Miami 26

Cleveland 24, Pittsburgh 22

Minnesota 37, Detroit 35

N.Y. Giants 23, Dallas 19

New England 28, N.Y. Jets 14

        Read more Sports News news.

Tampa Bay 44, Atlanta 27

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Chicago, 4:25 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

Las Vegas at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Carolina, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Tennessee at Houston, 4:25 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|6 EdgeCon 2021
1|7 5G Summit
1|7 McAfee Center Stage: From VSE to ENS...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

GPO Director Hugh Halpern thanks team for supporting Congress following events on Capitol Hill