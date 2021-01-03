Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

NFL Glance

By The Associated Press
January 3, 2021 10:00 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
yx-Buffalo 13 3 0 .813 501 375
Miami 10 6 0 .625 404 338
New England 7 9 0 .438 326 353
N.Y. Jets 2 14 0 .125 243 457

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Indianapolis 10 5 0 .667 423 348
yx-Tennessee 10 5 0 .667 450 401
Houston 4 11 0 .267 346 423
Jacksonville 1 14 0 .067 292 464

North

W L T Pct PF PA
yx-Pittsburgh 12 4 0 .750 416 312
Baltimore 11 5 0 .688 468 303
Cleveland 11 5 0 .688 408 419
Cincinnati 4 11 1 .281 311 424

West

W L T Pct PF PA
*zyx-Kansas City 14 1 0 .933 452 324
Las Vegas 7 8 0 .467 402 447
L.A. Chargers 6 9 0 .400 346 405
Denver 5 10 0 .333 292 414

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Washington 6 9 0 .400 315 315
Dallas 6 10 0 .375 395 473
N.Y. Giants 6 10 0 .375 280 357
Philadelphia 4 10 1 .300 320 398

South

W L T Pct PF PA
yx-New Orleans 11 4 0 .733 449 330
x-Tampa Bay 11 5 0 .688 492 355
Carolina 5 10 0 .333 343 369
Atlanta 4 12 0 .250 396 414

North

W L T Pct PF PA
yx-Green Bay 12 3 0 .800 474 353
Chicago 8 7 0 .533 356 335
Minnesota 7 9 0 .438 430 475
Detroit 5 11 0 .313 377 519

West

W L T Pct PF PA
yx-Seattle 11 4 0 .733 433 348
L.A. Rams 9 6 0 .600 354 289
Arizona 8 7 0 .533 403 349
San Francisco 6 9 0 .400 353 364

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched first round bye

        Insight by ForgeRock: Learn how the Defense Manpower Data Center is constantly looking for better ideas for identity credentialing and access management technologies in this free webinar.

*-clinched home-field advantage

___

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 38, Cincinnati 3

Buffalo 56, Miami 26

Cleveland 24, Pittsburgh 22

Minnesota 37, Detroit 35

N.Y. Giants 23, Dallas 19

New England 28, N.Y. Jets 14

        Read more Sports News news.

Tampa Bay 44, Atlanta 27

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Chicago, 4:25 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

Las Vegas at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Carolina, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Tennessee at Houston, 4:25 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|6 EdgeCon 2021
1|7 5G Summit
1|7 McAfee Center Stage: From VSE to ENS...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

GPO Director Hugh Halpern thanks team for supporting Congress following events on Capitol Hill