NFL Glance

All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|yx-Buffalo
|13
|3
|0
|.813
|501
|375
|Miami
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|404
|338
|New England
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|326
|353
|N.Y. Jets
|2
|14
|0
|.125
|243
|457
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Indianapolis
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|423
|348
|yx-Tennessee
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|450
|401
|Houston
|4
|11
|0
|.267
|346
|423
|Jacksonville
|1
|14
|0
|.067
|292
|464
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|yx-Pittsburgh
|12
|4
|0
|.750
|416
|312
|Baltimore
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|468
|303
|Cleveland
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|408
|419
|Cincinnati
|4
|11
|1
|.281
|311
|424
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|*zyx-Kansas City
|14
|1
|0
|.933
|452
|324
|Las Vegas
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|402
|447
|L.A. Chargers
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|346
|405
|Denver
|5
|10
|0
|.333
|292
|414
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|315
|315
|Dallas
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|395
|473
|N.Y. Giants
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|280
|357
|Philadelphia
|4
|10
|1
|.300
|320
|398
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|yx-New Orleans
|11
|4
|0
|.733
|449
|330
|x-Tampa Bay
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|492
|355
|Carolina
|5
|10
|0
|.333
|343
|369
|Atlanta
|4
|12
|0
|.250
|396
|414
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|yx-Green Bay
|12
|3
|0
|.800
|474
|353
|Chicago
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|356
|335
|Minnesota
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|430
|475
|Detroit
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|377
|519
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|yx-Seattle
|11
|4
|0
|.733
|433
|348
|L.A. Rams
|9
|6
|0
|.600
|354
|289
|Arizona
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|403
|349
|San Francisco
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|353
|364
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched first round bye
*-clinched home-field advantage
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 38, Cincinnati 3
Buffalo 56, Miami 26
Cleveland 24, Pittsburgh 22
Minnesota 37, Detroit 35
N.Y. Giants 23, Dallas 19
New England 28, N.Y. Jets 14
Tampa Bay 44, Atlanta 27
Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Chicago, 4:25 p.m.
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.
Las Vegas at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Carolina, 4:25 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
Tennessee at Houston, 4:25 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.
