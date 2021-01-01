NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

SUNDAY

ARIZONA CARDINALS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — CARDINALS: QUESTIONABLE: S Budda Baker (neck), TE Darrell Daniels (hamstring), RB Chase Edmonds (hip), WR Larry Fitzgerald (groin), TE Maxx Williams (ankle). LIMITED: TE Maxx Williams (ankle). FULL: E Dan Arnold (back), WR DeAndre Hopkins (hip), CB Dre Kirkpatrick (hamstring, calf), QB Kyler Murray (lower leg), DT Domata Peko (not injury related), LB Haason Reddick (hip), S Jalen Thompson (ankle), RB Jonathan Ward (ankle). RAMS: OUT: QB Jared Goff (right thumb), LB Micah Kiser (knee). QUESTIONABLE: RB Cam Akers (ankle).

ATLANTA FALCONS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — FALCONS: OUT: CB Darqueze Dennard (quadricep), WR Julio Jones (hamstring), WR Brandon Powell (foot). DNP: DE Charles Harris (not injury related), T Jake Matthews (not injury related. LIMITED: G James Carpenter (groin), DE John Cominsky (shoulder), DT Marlon Davidson (knee), LB Foyesade Oluokun (ankle), RB Ito Smith (rib), TE Luke Stocker (elbow). FULL: C Matt Hennessy (knee), DE Steven Means (hand). BUCCANEERS: OUT: DT Jeremiah Ledbetter (calf). DOUBTFUL: CB Carlton Davis (groin). QUESTIONABLE: DT Steve McLendon (not injury related). DNP: LB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee), DT Ndamukong Suh (not injury related). LIMITED: S Mike Edwards (hip), RB Leonard Fournette (abdomen), LB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee). FULL: QB Tom Brady (not injury related), S Mike Edwards (hip), RB Leonard Fournette (abdomen), TE Rob Gronkowski (not injury related), RB Ronald Jones (finger).

BALTIMORE RAVENS at CINCINNATI BENGALS — RAVENS: QUESTIONABLE: DT Calais Campbell (calf, not injury related), RB Gus Edwards (back), T D.J. Fluker (knee), CB Marlon Humphrey (knee, shoulder), RB Mark Ingram (illness), C Patrick Mekari (back), DE Yannick Ngakoue (thigh), CB Marcus Peters (calf), CB Jimmy Smith (ribs, shoulder), WR Willie Snead (ankle). DNP: DE Derek Wolfe (not injury related). BENGALS: OUT: C B.J. Finney (abdomen), CB William Jackson (concussion), LB Logan Wilson (ankle). FULL: WR Tyler Boyd (concussion), DT Mike Daniels (not injury related), LB Jordan Evans (hamstring), WR A.J. Green (not injury related), WR Tee Higgins (hamstring), CB Darius Phillips (not injury related).

DALLAS COWBOYS at NEW YORK GIANTS — COWBOYS: OUT: CB Rashard Robinson (knee), LB Leighton Vander Esch (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: S Darian Thompson (concussion), S Xavier Woods (ribs). FULL: CB Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring, groin), QB Ben DiNucci (right wrist), S Donovan Wilson (illness)). GIANTS: OUT: RB Elijhaa Penny (illness). DOUBTFUL: WR Golden Tate (calf). QUESTIONABLE: LB Cam Brown (illness). LIMITED: TE Evan Engram (calf), S Jabrill Peppers (ankle), WR Sterling Shepard (rib). FULL: CB Darnay Holmes (knee), QB Daniel Jones (hamstring).

GREEN BAY PACKERS at CHICAGO BEARS — PACKERS: OUT: T David Bakhtiari (knee), DE Kingsley Keke (concussion). QUESTONABLE: G Simon Stepaniak (knee). LIMITED: CB Kevin King (groin), WR Allen Lazard (core, wrist), LB Za’Darius Smith (ankle, thumb), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (knee), G Rick Wagner (knee). FULL: S Adrian Amos (ankle), TE Marcedes Lewis (knee), S Will Redmond (concussion), S Darnell Savage (finger), G Simon Stepaniak (knee), TE Jace Sternberger (concussion), RB Jamaal Williams (quadricep). BEARS: OUT: CB Jaylon Johnson (shoulder), CB Buster Skrine (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: S Deon Bush (foot), S Tashaun Gipson (neck), TE Demetrius Harris (foot), TE Cole Kmet (shoulder), WR Cordarrelle Patterson (knee). LIMITED: LB Khalil Mack (shoulder), WR Allen Robinson (hamstring), CB Duke Shelley (knee). FULL: WR DeAndre Carter (shoulder), TE Jimmy Graham (not injury related), DT Akiem Hicks (illness), T Charles Leno (toe), DT Bilal Nichols (finger), LB Roquan Smith (eye, rib), LB Danny Trevathan (not injury related).

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — JAGUARS: OUT: WR D.J. Chark (shin), WR Collin Johnson (hamstring), RB James Robinson (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: RB Nathan Cottrell (hip). LIMITED: LB Dakota Allen (ankle). FULL: TE James O’Shaughnessy (not injury related). COLTS: OUT: T Will Holden (ankle), S Khari Willis (concussion), CB Rock Ya-Sin (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: WR Michael Pittman (concussion). DNP: TE Mo Alie-Cox (not injury related), WR T.Y. Hilton (not injury related), LB Darius Leonard (not injury related), G Quenton Nelson (not injury related), DT Grover Stewart (toe), DE Kemoko Turay (not injury related). LIMITED: S Julian Blackmon (knee, pelvis), DT DeForest Buckner (ankle). FULL: DT Denico Autry (hip), TE Trey Burton (not injury related), TE Jack Doyle (quadricep), LB Jordan Glasgow (illness), DE Justin Houston (not injury related), C Joey Hunt (illness), WR Marcus Johnson (quadricep), S George Odum (knee), WR Michael Pittman (concussion), LS Luke Rhodes (ankle), QB Philip Rivers (toe).

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at DENVER BRONCOS — RAIDERS: OUT: T Trenton Brown (knee). QUESTIONABLE: G Denzelle Good (ankle), DT Maurice Hurst (calf), CB Lamarcus Joyner (thigh). LIMITED: C Rodney Hudson (knee, back), G Gabe Jackson (knee), T Sam Young (knee). FULL: K Daniel Carlson (left ankle), DT Johnathan Hankins (ribs), LB Nicholas Morrow (concussion), DE Carl Nassib (elbow, ankle), WR Hunter Renfrow (ankle), DE Chris Smith (illness). BRONCOS: OUT: WR K.J. Hamler (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: RB LeVante Bellamy (ankle), LB Anthony Chickillo (ribs), DE Bradley Chubb (ankle), G Graham Glasgow (shoulder), S Trey Marshall (quadricep). FULL: RB LeVante Bellamy (ankle), T Demar Dotson (hand), DT DeShawn Williams (knee).

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — CHARGERS: OUT: DE Joey Bosa (shin, concussion), T Bryan Bulaga (foot), CB Casey Hayward (hamstring), LB Malik Jefferson (shoulder), S Rayshawn Jenkins (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: S Jahleel Addae (calf), T Sam Tevi (knee). FULL: S Nasir Adderley (ankle), WR Jalen Guyton (hamstring), CB Chris Harris (foot), TE Donald Parham (illness), LB Denzel Perryman (back). CHIEFS: OUT: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle), WR Tyreek Hill (hamstring), LB Ben Niemann (hamstring), T Mike Remmers (back), WR Sammy Watkins (calf). QUESTIONABLE: RB Le’Veon Bell (knee), DT Derrick Nnadi (knee). LIMITED: LB Damien Wilson (knee). FULL: DE Frank Clark (illness), DT Mike Pennel (back), CB Charvarius Ward (hamstring).

MIAMI DOLPHINS at BUFFALO BILLS — DOLPHINS: QUESTIONABLE: WR Jakeem Grant (ankle), G Solomon Kindley (knee, foot), DE Shaq Lawson (shoulder), WR DeVante Parker (hamstring). FULL: G Ereck Flowers (ankle), S Kavon Frazier (shoulder), TE Mike Gesicki (shoulder), CB Xavien Howard (shoulder), S Bobby McCain (ankle), CB Jamal Perry (foot), LB Kyle Van Noy (hip). BILLS: OUT: WR Cole Beasley (knee), TE Reggie Gilliam (knee, hamstring). LIMITED: QB Jake Fromm (not injury related). FULL: WR John Brown (not injury related), G Jon Feliciano (illness).

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at DETROIT LIONS: VIKINGS: OUT: RB Dalvin Cook (not injury related), CB Cameron Dantzler (hamstring), DE Jalyn Holmes (groin), CB Chris Jones (groin), LB Eric Kendricks (calf), DE Ifeadi Odenigbo (chest). QUESTIONABLE: K Dan Bailey (back). FULL: LB Todd Davis (ribs), LB Troy Dye (concussion, hamstring), RB C.J. Ham (quadricep), RB Alexander Mattison (concussion), DT Armon Watts (ankle). LIONS: OUT: T Tyrell Crosby (ankle), G Joe Dahl (back), WR Kenny Golladay (hip). QUESTIONABLE: LB Jamie Collins (neck), C Frank Ragnow (throat), QB Matthew Stafford (right thumb, rib, ankle). FULL: WR Danny Amendola (not injury related).

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at CAROLINA PANTHERS — SAINTS: OUT: TE Josh Hill (hand), S Marcus Williams (ankle). FULL: DT Malcom Brown (calf), G Nick Easton (concussion), DE Trey Hendrickson (neck), RB Latavius Murray (quadricep), DT David Onyemata (knee), G Andrus Peat (ankle). PANTHERS: DOUBTFUL: DE Brian Burns (shoulder), RB Mike Davis (ankle), RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh), T Russell Okung (calf), CB Troy Pride (hip). QUESTIONABLE: DE Yetur Gross-Matos (shoulder), DE Austin Larkin (shoulder), DE Efe Obada (shoulder, toe). LIMITED: CB Troy Pride (hip). FULL: WR Robby Anderson (groin), RB Alex Armah (thigh), DE Yetur Gross-Matos (shoulder), DE Marquis Haynes (shoulder), CB Natrell Jamerson (hip), DE Austin Larkin (shoulder), G John Miller (shoulder), DE Efe Obada (shoulder, toe).

NEW YORK JETS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — JETS: QUESTIONABLE: CB Blessuan Austin (illness), CB Javelin Guidry (knee), WR Jeff Smith (shoulder). FULL: G Pat Elflein (ankle), RB Ty Johnson (hip), CB Arthur Maulet (ankle), DT Nathan Shepherd (calf). PATRIOTS: OUT: C David Andrews (calf), RB Damien Harris (ankle), G Shaquille Mason (calf). QUESTIONABLE: LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (shoulder), CB Justin Bethel (neck), DT Adam Butler (shoulder), LB Shilique Calhoun (knee), LS Joe Cardona (ankle), DT Byron Cowart (back), T Jermaine Eluemunor (ankle), K Nick Folk (back), DT Lawrence Guy (shoulder), LB Terez Hall (ankle), T Justin Herron (ankle), CB J.C. Jackson (knee), LB Anfernee Jennings (shoulder), S Devin McCourty (shoulder), WR Donte Moncrief (thigh), WR Matt Slater (knee).

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at CLEVELAND BROWNS — STEELERS: OUT: K Chris Boswell (groin), S Terrell Edmunds (shoulder), QB Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related). DNP: DT Cameron Heyward (not injury related), WR Diontae Johnson (illness), C Maurkice Pouncey (not injury related), LB T.J. Watt (not injury related). FULL: LB Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (shoulder), S Marcus Allen (neck), DE Tyson Alualu (ankle), G David DeCastro (not injury related), DE Stephon Tuitt (back). BROWNS: OUT: C Nick Harris (knee). QUESTIONABLE: LB Tae Davis (ankle), T Kendall Lamm (illness), LB Sione Takitaki (ankle), G Wyatt Teller (ankle). LIMITED: T Jack Conklin (knee), DT Sheldon Richardson (neck), C J.C. Tretter (knee). FULL: Ronnie Harrison (shoulder), WR Jarvis Landry (hip), T Jedrick Wills (illness).

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — SEAHAWKS: OUT: RB DeeJay Dallas (ankle), CB Jayson Stanley (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: RB Carlos Hyde (illness), G Mike Iupati (neck), TE Greg Olsen (foot), S Damarious Randall (foot). 49ERS: OUT: WR Brandon Aiyuk (ankle), DT Kevin Givens (not injury related), LB Dre Greenlaw (calf), DT Javon Kinlaw (knee), WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring), CB Richard Sherman (calf), CB K’Waun Williams (shin). QUESTIONABLE: S Tarvarius Moore (ankle), CB Emmanuel Moseley (hamstring), LB Mark Nzeocha (illness). FULL: DE Dion Jordan (knee), T Justin Skule (knee), S Jimmie Ward (concussion), TE Charlie Woerner (not injury related).

TENNESSEE TITANS at HOUSTON TEXANS — TITANS: OUT: LB Derick Roberson (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: LB Daren Bates (hip), RB Khari Blasingame (ankle). DNP: WR A.J. Brown (ankle). FULL: WR Corey Davis (not injury related), RB Derrick Henry (not injury related), CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee), C Ben Jones (ankle), T Dennis Kelly (knee), G Rodger Saffold (ankle), DT Jeffery Simmons (knee), CB Tye Smith (not injury related). TEXANS: OUT: T Brent Qvale (concussion). DOUBTFUL: Laremy Tunsil (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: CB Phillip Gaines (knee), RB Duke Johnson (neck). FULL: WR Keke Coutee (foot).

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — WASHINGTON: OUT: LB Thomas Davis (knee). QUESTIONABLE: RB Antonio Gibson (toe), WR Terry McLaurin (ankle), LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (ankle), QB Alex Smith (calf). FULL: DT Jonathan Allen (not injury related), G Wes Schweitzer (hip), DT Tim Settle (shoulder). EAGLES: OUT: DE Derek Barnett (calf), LB Shaun Bradley (neck), DT Fletcher Cox (neck), TE Dallas Goedert (calf), WR DeSean Jackson (ankle), T Jordan Mailata (concussion), LB Duke Riley (biceps), TE Richard Rodgers (ankle), RB Miles Sanders (knee). QUESTIONABLE: CB Michael Jacquet (calf). DNP: WR Alshon Jeffery (not injury related). FULL: WR Quez Watkins (rib).

