On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

NFL Injury Report

By The Associated Press
January 8, 2021 5:46 pm
2 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

SATURDAY

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at BUFFALO BILLS — COLTS: OUT: T Will Holden (ankle), CB Rock Ya-Sin (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: DT DeForest Buckner (ankle). No Other Data Reported. BILLS: QUESTIONABLE: WR Cole Beasley (knee), WR Stefon Diggs (oblique). No Other Data Reported.

LOS ANGELES RAMS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — RAMS: QUESTIONABLE: G David Edwards (ankle), QB Jared Goff (right thumb), LB Micah Kiser (knee). No Other Data Reported. SEAHAWKS: QUESTIONABLE: CB Shaquill Griffin (hamstring), DT Jarran Reed (oblique). No Other Data Reported.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — BUCCANEERS: OUT: DT Jeremiah Ledbetter (calf), RB LeSean McCoy (illness). QUESTIONABLE: CB Carlton Davis (groin), WR Mike Evans (knee). No Other Data Reported. WASHINGTON: OUT: LB Thomas Davis (knee). QUESTIONABLE: RB Antonio Gibson (toe), WR Terry McLaurin (ankle), LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (ankle), QB Alex Smith (calf). No Other Data Reported.

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.
SUNDAY

BALTIMORE RAVENS at TENNESSEE TITANS — RAVENS: QUESTIONABLE: G Ben Bredeson (knee), G D.J. Fluker (knee), CB Marlon Humphrey (shoulder), C Patrick Mekari (back), DE Yannick Ngakoue (thigh), CB Jimmy Smith (ribs, shoulder), WR Willie Snead (ankle). DNP: DE Derek Wolfe (not injury related). FULL: CB Marlon Humphrey (shoulder), C Patrick Mekari (back), DE Yannick Ngakoue (thigh). TITANS: DNP: WR A.J. Brown (knee, hand). LIMITED: C Ben Jones (hamstring), T Dennis Kelly (knee), G Rodger Saffold (ankle). FULL: LB Daren Bates (hip), S Kevin Byard (not injury related), RB Darrynton Evans (shoulder), K Stephen Gostkowski (not injury related), RB Derrick Henry (not injury related), CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee), LB Derick Roberson (hamstring), TE Geoff Swaim (wrist).

CHICAGO BEARS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — BEARS: OUT: CB Buster Skrine (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: CB Jaylon Johnson (shoulder), WR Darnell Mooney (ankle), LB Roquan Smith (elbow), LB Josh Woods (toe, glute). LIMITED: WR Allen Robinson (hamstring), CB Duke Shelley (knee). FULL: G Alex Bars (shoulder), S Deon Bush (foot), S Tashaun Gipson (neck), S Eddie Jackson (wrist), TE Cole Kmet (shoulder), T Charles Leno (toe), LB Khalil Mack (shoulder), WR Cordarrelle Patterson (not injury related), CB Kindle Vildor (ankle). SAINTS: OUT: G Nick Easton (concussion), DE Trey Hendrickson (neck). FULL: S J.T. Gray (shoulder), TE Josh Hill (hand), QB Taysom Hill (concussion), S Marcus Williams (ankle).

CLEVELAND BROWNS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS — BROWNS: QUESTIONABLE: T Jack Conklin (knee, illness), DE Myles Garrett (shoulder), CB Terrance Mitchell (not injury related), WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (concussion), DT Sheldon Richardson (neck), CB M.J. Stewart (calf), G Wyatt Teller (ankle). No Other Data Reported. STEELERS: LIMITED: K Chris Boswell (right groin). FULL: DE Tyson Alualu (ankle), DE Isaiah Buggs (illness), S Terrell Edmunds (shoulder), CB Steven Nelson (knee), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), LB Vince Williams (quadricep).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|11 CES 2021
1|12 NRF 2021 - Chapter 1
1|12 Global EV Battery Technologies &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

FEMA supplying temporary housing for victims of Oregon wildfires