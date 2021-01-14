NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

SATURDAY

BALTIMORE RAVENS at BUFFALO BILLS — RAVENS: QUESTIONABLE: G D.J. Fluker (knee), CB Marcus Peters (back). DNP: DE Derek Wolfe (not injury related). FULL: LB Matthew Judon (illness). BILLS: QUESTIONABLE: DE Darryl Johnson (knee). LIMITED: WR Cole Beasley (knee), QB Jake Fromm (not injury related). FULL: K Tyler Bass (hand), WR Stefon Diggs (oblique), LB Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring), DT Ed Oliver (ankle), DT Justin Zimmer (groin).

LOS ANGELES RAMS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — RAMS: OUT: LB Terrell Lewis (ankle), QB John Wolford (neck). QUESTIONABLE: G David Edwards (ankle), WR Cooper Kupp (knee). No Other Data Reported. PACKERS: DOUBTFUL: DE Kingsley Keke (concussion). LIMITED: CB Kevin King (Achilles), WR Allen Lazard (core, wrist), LB Za’Darius Smith (ankle, thumb), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (knee, ankle), T Rick Wagner (knee). FULL: TE Marcedes Lewis (knee).

SUNDAY

CLEVELAND BROWNS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — BROWNS: DNP: T Jack Conklin (hamstring, knee), LB B.J. Goodson (shoulder), TE David Njoku (hamstring). LIMITED: TE Stephen Carlson (groin), DE Myles Garrett (shoulder), DT Sheldon Richardson (neck), G Wyatt Teller (ankle), C J.C. Tretter (knee). FULL: RB D’Ernest Johnson (finger), WR Jarvis Landry (hip), LB Malcolm Smith (ankle). CHIEFS: DNP: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle, hip), LB Willie Gay (ankle), WR Sammy Watkins (calf), TE Deon Yelder (groin). LIMITED: CB Rashad Fenton (foot, ankle). FULL: RB Le’Veon Bell (knee), LB Ben Niemann (hamstring), DT Derrick Nnadi (knee), T Mike Remmers (back), WR Demarcus Robinson (back), CB Armani Watts (concussion).

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — BUCCANEERS: DNP: S Andrew Adams (not injury related), G Alex Cappa (ankle), DT Jeremiah Ledbetter (calf), LB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee). LIMITED: CB Carlton Davis (groin), WR Mike Evans (knee), WR Chris Godwin (hip, quadricep), RB Ronald Jones (quadricep, finger). FULL: RB LeSean McCoy (illness), SAINTS: DNP: QB Taysom Hill (knee), RB Latavius Murray (quadricep), CB Patrick Robinson (hamstring). LIMITED: T Terron Armstead (elbow), TE Jared Cook (back), DE Trey Hendrickson (neck).

