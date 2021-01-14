Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

NFL Injury Report

By The Associated Press
January 14, 2021 5:09 pm
2 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

SATURDAY

BALTIMORE RAVENS at BUFFALO BILLS — RAVENS: QUESTIONABLE: G D.J. Fluker (knee), CB Marcus Peters (back). DNP: DE Derek Wolfe (not injury related). FULL: LB Matthew Judon (illness). BILLS: QUESTIONABLE: DE Darryl Johnson (knee). LIMITED: WR Cole Beasley (knee), QB Jake Fromm (not injury related). FULL: K Tyler Bass (hand), WR Stefon Diggs (oblique), LB Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring), DT Ed Oliver (ankle), DT Justin Zimmer (groin).

LOS ANGELES RAMS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — RAMS: OUT: LB Terrell Lewis (ankle), QB John Wolford (neck). QUESTIONABLE: G David Edwards (ankle), WR Cooper Kupp (knee). No Other Data Reported. PACKERS: DOUBTFUL: DE Kingsley Keke (concussion). LIMITED: CB Kevin King (Achilles), WR Allen Lazard (core, wrist), LB Za’Darius Smith (ankle, thumb), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (knee, ankle), T Rick Wagner (knee). FULL: TE Marcedes Lewis (knee).

SUNDAY

CLEVELAND BROWNS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — BROWNS: DNP: T Jack Conklin (hamstring, knee), LB B.J. Goodson (shoulder), TE David Njoku (hamstring). LIMITED: TE Stephen Carlson (groin), DE Myles Garrett (shoulder), DT Sheldon Richardson (neck), G Wyatt Teller (ankle), C J.C. Tretter (knee). FULL: RB D’Ernest Johnson (finger), WR Jarvis Landry (hip), LB Malcolm Smith (ankle). CHIEFS: DNP: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle, hip), LB Willie Gay (ankle), WR Sammy Watkins (calf), TE Deon Yelder (groin). LIMITED: CB Rashad Fenton (foot, ankle). FULL: RB Le’Veon Bell (knee), LB Ben Niemann (hamstring), DT Derrick Nnadi (knee), T Mike Remmers (back), WR Demarcus Robinson (back), CB Armani Watts (concussion).

        Insight by Acendre: Learn how GSA is taking a new approach to federal human capital in this free webinar.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — BUCCANEERS: DNP: S Andrew Adams (not injury related), G Alex Cappa (ankle), DT Jeremiah Ledbetter (calf), LB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee). LIMITED: CB Carlton Davis (groin), WR Mike Evans (knee), WR Chris Godwin (hip, quadricep), RB Ronald Jones (quadricep, finger). FULL: RB LeSean McCoy (illness), SAINTS: DNP: QB Taysom Hill (knee), RB Latavius Murray (quadricep), CB Patrick Robinson (hamstring). LIMITED: T Terron Armstead (elbow), TE Jared Cook (back), DE Trey Hendrickson (neck).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|15 Business - Cloud Storage in M365
1|15 CMMC Lunch and Learn: Current State of...
1|15 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration