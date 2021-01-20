NFL Injury Report

Trending:
Sports News

By The Associated Press
January 20, 2021 5:32 pm
1 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

SUNDAY

BUFFALO BILLS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — BILLS: DNP: DT Vernon Butler (quadricep), WR Gabriel Davis (ankle). LIMITED: WR Stefon Diggs (oblique), QB Jake Fromm (not injury related), DT Quinton Jefferson (ankle). FULL: K Tyler Bass (hand), LB Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring), DE Darryl Johnson (knee). CHIEFS: DNP: LB Willie Gay (ankle). LIMITED: CB Bashaud Breeland (concussion, shoulder), RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle, hip), CB Rashad Fenton (foot), QB Patrick Mahomes (concussion, toe), WR Sammy Watkins (calf).

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — BUCCANEERS: DNP: WR Antonio Brown (knee), LB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee, not injury related). LIMITED: WR Mike Evans (knee), WR Chris Godwin (quadricep), RB Ronald Jones (quadricep, finger), CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (quadricep, ankle), S Jordan Whitehead (knee). FULL: DT Jeremiah Ledbetter (calf), G Ali Marpet (pectoral). PACKERS: LIMITED: LB Krys Barnes (thumb), K Mason Crosby (shoulder), RB A.J. Dillon (quadricep), DE Kingsley Keke (concussion), WR Allen Lazard (wrist, back), TE Marcedes Lewis (knee), LB Za’Darius Smith (thumb), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (knee, ankle), G Rick Wagner (knee), RB Jamaal Williams (ankle). FULL: S Will Redmond (knee).

