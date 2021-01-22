NFL Injury Report

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
By The Associated Press
January 22, 2021 4:46 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

SUNDAY

BUFFALO BILLS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — BILLS: QUESTIONABLE: DT Vernon Butler (quadricep), WR Gabriel Davis (ankle). LIMITED: QB Jake Fromm (not injury related). FULL: K Tyler Bass (hand), WR Cole Beasley (knee), WR Stefon Diggs (oblique), LB Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring), DT Quinton Jefferson (ankle), DE Darryl Johnson (knee). CHIEFS: OUT: LB Willie Gay (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: RB Le’Veon Bell (knee), CB Bashaud Breeland (concussion, shoulder), RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle, hip), CB Rashad Fenton (foot), WR Sammy Watkins (calf). LIMITED: CB Bashaud Breeland (concussion, shoulder), RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle, hip), CB Rashad Fenton (foot), QB Patrick Mahomes (concussion, toe), WR Sammy Watkins (calf).

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — BUCCANEERS: OUT: WR Antonio Brown (knee) QUESTIONABLE: S Antoine Winfield (ankle). DNP: LB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee, not injury related), DT Ndamukong Suh (not injury related). LIMITED: WR Mike Evans (knee), WR Chris Godwin (quadricep). FULL: RB Ronald Jones (quadricep, finger), DT Jeremiah Ledbetter (calf), G Ali Marpet (pectoral), CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (quadricep, ankle), S Jordan Whitehead (knee). PACKERS: OUT: DE Kingsley Keke (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: CB Kevin King (back). LIMITED: LB Krys Barnes (thumb), K Mason Crosby (shoulder), RB A.J. Dillon (quadricep), WR Allen Lazard (wrist, back), S Will Redmond (knee), LB Za’Darius Smith (thumb), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (knee, ankle), G Rick Wagner (knee), RB Jamaal Williams (ankle). FULL: TE Marcedes Lewis (knee).

