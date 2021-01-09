On Air: Cyber Chat
Sports News

NFL Playoff Glance

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 4:23 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Wild-card Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 9

Buffalo 27, Indianapolis 24

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle, 4:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 10

Baltimore at Tennessee, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago at New Orleans, 4:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.

Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 16 and Sunday, Jan. 17

lowest seed remaining at Green Bay

lowest seed remaining at Kansas City

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 24
AFC

TBD

NFC

TBD

Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 7
At Tampa, Fla.

TBD, 6:30 p.m.

