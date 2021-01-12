Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

NFL Playoff Glance

By The Associated Press
January 12, 2021 7:00 am
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Wild-card Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 9

Buffalo 27, Indianapolis 24

Los Angeles Rams 30, Seattle 20

Tampa Bay 31, Washington 23

Sunday, Jan. 10

Baltimore 20, Tennessee 13

        Insight by Acendre: Learn how GSA is taking a new approach to federal human capital in this free webinar.

New Orleans 21, Chicago 9

Cleveland 48 Pittsburgh 37

Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 16

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay, 4:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 17

Cleveland at Kansas City, 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 6:40 p.m.

Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 24
AFC

TBD

NFC

TBD

        Read more Sports News news.
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 7
At Tampa, Fla.

TBD, 6:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|15 Business - Cloud Storage in M365
1|15 CMMC Lunch and Learn: Current State of...
1|15 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration