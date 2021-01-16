On Air: Federal News Network program
NFL Playoff Glance

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 7:33 pm
All Times EST
Wild-card Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 9

Buffalo 27, Indianapolis 24

Los Angeles Rams 30, Seattle 20

Tampa Bay 31, Washington 23

Sunday, Jan. 10

Baltimore 20, Tennessee 13

New Orleans 21, Chicago 9

Cleveland 48 Pittsburgh 37

Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 16

Green Bay 32, Los Angeles Rams 18

Baltimore at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 17

Cleveland at Kansas City, 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 6:40 p.m.

Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 24
AFC

TBD, 6:30 p.m.

NFC

Tampa Bay or New Orleans at Green Bay, 3 p.m.

Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 7
At Tampa, Fla.

TBD, 6:30 p.m.

