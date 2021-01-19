Trending:
NHL Glance

By The Associated Press
January 19, 2021 10:12 pm
1 min read
      
All Times EST
NHL
East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 4 3 1 0 6 15 11
Washington 4 2 0 2 6 15 14
New Jersey 3 2 0 1 5 8 7
N.Y. Islanders 3 2 1 0 4 5 5
Pittsburgh 3 2 2 0 4 14 18
Boston 3 1 1 1 3 4 5
N.Y. Rangers 3 1 2 0 2 8 8
Buffalo 4 1 3 0 2 11 12
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 2 2 0 0 4 10 3
Florida 2 2 0 0 4 10 6
Nashville 3 2 1 0 4 10 7
Carolina 3 2 1 0 4 9 6
Detroit 4 2 2 0 4 9 10
Columbus 4 1 2 1 3 8 13
Chicago 4 0 3 1 1 9 20
Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 3 3 0 0 6 11 5
St. Louis 3 2 1 0 4 9 13
Minnesota 3 2 1 0 4 8 7
Arizona 3 1 1 1 3 10 11
Anaheim 3 1 1 1 3 4 7
Colorado 2 1 1 0 2 9 4
Los Angeles 2 0 0 2 2 6 8
San Jose 3 1 2 0 2 11 13
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 4 3 1 0 6 14 12
Montreal 3 2 0 1 5 12 7
Calgary 3 2 0 1 5 11 6
Winnipeg 3 2 1 0 4 9 9
Ottawa 3 1 1 1 3 10 10
Edmonton 4 1 3 0 2 10 15
Vancouver 4 1 3 0 2 9 16

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

Monday’s Games

Columbus 3, Detroit 2

N.Y. Islanders 1, Boston 0

Toronto 3, Winnipeg 1

Buffalo 6, Philadelphia 1

Carolina 4, Nashville 2

St. Louis 5, San Jose 4

Anaheim 1, Minnesota 0

Montreal 3, Edmonton 1

Calgary 5, Vancouver 2

Vegas 4, Arizona 2

Tuesday’s Games

New Jersey 4, N.Y. Rangers 3

Philadelphia 3, Buffalo 0

Dallas at Tampa Bay, postponed

Florida 5, Chicago 4, OT

Pittsburgh 5, Washington 4, OT

Winnepeg 4, Ottawa 3, OT

Detroit 3, Columbus 2, OT

Carolina at Nashville, ppd.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

