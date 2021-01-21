NHL Glance

|All Times EST
|NHL
|East Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Philadelphia
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|15
|11
|Washington
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|15
|14
|New Jersey
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|8
|7
|N.Y. Islanders
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|5
|5
|Pittsburgh
|3
|2
|2
|0
|4
|14
|18
|Boston
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4
|5
|N.Y. Rangers
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|8
|8
|Buffalo
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|11
|12
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|10
|3
|Florida
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|10
|6
|Nashville
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|10
|7
|Carolina
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|9
|6
|Detroit
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|9
|10
|Columbus
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|8
|13
|Chicago
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|9
|20
|Dallas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|West Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|16
|7
|Minnesota
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|11
|9
|St. Louis
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|10
|15
|Colorado
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|12
|6
|San Jose
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|13
|14
|Arizona
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|12
|16
|Anaheim
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|6
|10
|Los Angeles
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|8
|11
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|15
|15
|Montreal
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|12
|7
|Calgary
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|11
|6
|Winnipeg
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|9
|9
|Edmonton
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|13
|16
|Ottawa
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|10
|10
|Vancouver
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|9
|16
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
New Jersey 4, N.Y. Rangers 3
Philadelphia 3, Buffalo 0
Dallas at Tampa Bay, postponed
Florida 5, Chicago 4, OT
Pittsburgh 5, Washington 4, OT
Winnepeg 4, Ottawa 3, OT
Detroit 3, Columbus 2, OT
Carolina at Nashville, ppd.
Colorado 3, Los Angeles 2
Edmonton 3, Toronto 1
San Jose 2, St. Louis 1, SO
Minnesota 3, Anaheim 2
Vegas 5, Arizona 2
Montreal at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Florida at Carolina, ppd.
New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Vegas at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Florida at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Montreal at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Ottawa at Winnipeg, 10 p.m.
