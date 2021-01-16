On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
NHL Glance

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 3:53 pm
1 min read
      
All Times EST
NHL
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 2 2 0 0 4 10 3
Carolina 1 1 0 0 2 3 0
Nashville 1 1 0 0 2 3 1
Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Columbus 1 0 1 0 0 1 3
Detroit 1 0 1 0 0 0 3
Chicago 2 0 2 0 0 3 10
East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 2 2 0 0 4 11 5
Washington 2 2 0 0 4 8 5
N.Y. Islanders 1 1 0 0 2 4 0
Boston 2 1 0 1 3 4 4
New Jersey 2 1 0 1 3 4 4
N.Y. Rangers 1 0 1 0 0 0 4
Buffalo 2 0 2 0 0 5 8
Pittsburgh 2 0 2 0 0 5 11
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Ottawa 1 1 0 0 2 5 3
Winnipeg 1 1 0 0 2 4 3
Edmonton 2 1 1 0 2 8 7
Vancouver 2 1 1 0 2 7 8
Toronto 2 1 1 0 2 8 9
Montreal 1 0 0 1 1 4 5
Calgary 1 0 0 1 1 3 4
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 1 1 0 0 2 5 2
Minnesota 1 1 0 0 2 4 3
San Jose 1 1 0 0 2 4 3
Colorado 2 1 1 0 2 9 4
St. Louis 2 1 1 0 2 4 9
Arizona 1 0 0 1 1 3 4
Los Angeles 1 0 0 1 1 3 4
Anaheim 1 0 1 0 0 2 5

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

Thursday’s Games

Boston 3, New Jersey 2, SO

Winnipeg 4, Calgary 3, OT

Edmonton 5, Vancouver 2

Vegas 5, Anaheim 2

Minnesota 4, Los Angeles 3, OT

Washington 6, Buffalo 4

N.Y. Islanders 4, N.Y. Rangers 0

Carolina 3, Detroit 0

Nashville 3, Columbus 1

San Jose 4, Arizona 3, SO

Dallas at Florida, ppd

Friday’s Games

Washington 2, Buffalo 1

Tampa Bay 5, Chicago 2

Philadelphia 5, Pittsburgh 2

Ottawa 5, Toronto 3

Colorado 8, St. Louis 0

Dallas at Florida, ppd

Saturday’s Games

New Jersey 2, Boston 1, OT

San Jose at Arizona, 4 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Tampa Bay, ppd

Monday’s Games

Columbus at Detroit, 12 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

