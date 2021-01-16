NHL Glance

|All Times EST
|NHL
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|10
|3
|Carolina
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Nashville
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1
|Dallas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbus
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Detroit
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Chicago
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|10
|East Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Philadelphia
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|11
|5
|Washington
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|8
|5
|N.Y. Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|Boston
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|4
|New Jersey
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|4
|N.Y. Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Buffalo
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|5
|8
|Pittsburgh
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|5
|11
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Ottawa
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|3
|Winnipeg
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|Edmonton
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|8
|7
|Vancouver
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|7
|8
|Toronto
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|8
|9
|Montreal
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|5
|Calgary
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|West Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|San Jose
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|Colorado
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|9
|4
|St. Louis
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|9
|Arizona
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Los Angeles
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Anaheim
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Boston 3, New Jersey 2, SO
Winnipeg 4, Calgary 3, OT
Edmonton 5, Vancouver 2
Vegas 5, Anaheim 2
Minnesota 4, Los Angeles 3, OT
Washington 6, Buffalo 4
N.Y. Islanders 4, N.Y. Rangers 0
Carolina 3, Detroit 0
Nashville 3, Columbus 1
San Jose 4, Arizona 3, SO
Dallas at Florida, ppd
Washington 2, Buffalo 1
Tampa Bay 5, Chicago 2
Philadelphia 5, Pittsburgh 2
Ottawa 5, Toronto 3
Colorado 8, St. Louis 0
Dallas at Florida, ppd
New Jersey 2, Boston 1, OT
San Jose at Arizona, 4 p.m.
Carolina at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Tampa Bay, ppd
Columbus at Detroit, 12 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m.
Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.
San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Montreal at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.
