On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Nicholls 74, Cent. Arkansas 72

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 7:06 pm
< a min read
      

NICHOLLS (6-5)

Garvin 7-13 2-3 16, Lyons 2-3 2-2 6, Gordon 4-14 2-2 11, K.Johnson 6-15 0-0 17, A.Jones 5-9 1-3 12, Spencer 3-7 0-0 8, Sears 0-0 1-2 1, Buford 0-0 0-0 0, Pollard 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 28-64 8-12 74.

CENT. ARKANSAS (3-10)

Chatham 4-10 6-7 14, Shittu 3-5 2-2 10, Bennett 4-7 3-4 11, Bergersen 8-17 6-6 24, Baker 0-8 0-0 0, Kayouloud 3-6 0-0 6, George 1-4 0-0 2, Olowokere 2-3 0-0 5, Bounds 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 17-19 72.

Halftime_Cent. Arkansas 42-40. 3-Point Goals_Nicholls 10-33 (K.Johnson 5-13, Spencer 2-5, A.Jones 1-3, Pollard 1-3, Gordon 1-8, Garvin 0-1), Cent. Arkansas 5-18 (Shittu 2-2, Bergersen 2-6, Olowokere 1-2, Kayouloud 0-1, Baker 0-7). Fouled Out_Lyons. Rebounds_Nicholls 31 (Garvin, Gordon, Spencer 6), Cent. Arkansas 35 (Chatham 18). Assists_Nicholls 18 (Gordon 9), Cent. Arkansas 12 (Bergersen 4). Total Fouls_Nicholls 17, Cent. Arkansas 13. A_258 (5,320).

        Insight by Acendre: Learn how GSA is taking a new approach to federal human capital in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration