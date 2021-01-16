Nicholls 74, Cent. Arkansas 72

NICHOLLS (6-5)
Garvin 7-13 2-3 16, Lyons 2-3 2-2 6, Gordon 4-14 2-2 11, K.Johnson 6-15 0-0 17, A.Jones 5-9 1-3 12, Spencer 3-7 0-0 8, Sears 0-0 1-2 1, Buford 0-0 0-0 0, Pollard 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 28-64 8-12 74.
CENT. ARKANSAS (3-10)
Chatham 4-10 6-7 14, Shittu 3-5 2-2 10, Bennett 4-7 3-4 11, Bergersen 8-17 6-6 24, Baker 0-8 0-0 0, Kayouloud 3-6 0-0 6, George 1-4 0-0 2, Olowokere 2-3 0-0 5, Bounds 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 17-19 72.
Halftime_Cent. Arkansas 42-40. 3-Point Goals_Nicholls 10-33 (K.Johnson 5-13, Spencer 2-5, A.Jones 1-3, Pollard 1-3, Gordon 1-8, Garvin 0-1), Cent. Arkansas 5-18 (Shittu 2-2, Bergersen 2-6, Olowokere 1-2, Kayouloud 0-1, Baker 0-7). Fouled Out_Lyons. Rebounds_Nicholls 31 (Garvin, Gordon, Spencer 6), Cent. Arkansas 35 (Chatham 18). Assists_Nicholls 18 (Gordon 9), Cent. Arkansas 12 (Bergersen 4). Total Fouls_Nicholls 17, Cent. Arkansas 13. A_258 (5,320).
