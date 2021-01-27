Trending:
Nicholls 76, McNeese St. 69

By The Associated Press
January 27, 2021 10:28 pm
MCNEESE ST. (7-9)

Feazell 7-14 1-2 15, Rosario 2-3 0-1 4, Kuxhausen 6-11 2-3 17, Lawson 5-10 1-2 12, Warren 1-1 0-0 2, Scott 2-9 1-2 7, Francois 4-8 0-0 10, Bush 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 28-61 5-10 69.

NICHOLLS (10-5)

Garvin 5-11 5-8 16, Lyons 4-6 0-0 8, Gordon 9-18 1-4 24, K.Johnson 4-10 3-4 15, Jones 1-3 1-2 3, Spencer 2-6 1-2 6, Fornes 1-2 0-0 2, Buford 0-1 0-0 0, Pollard 0-1 0-0 0, Sears 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-59 11-20 76.

Halftime_McNeese St. 30-29. 3-Point Goals_McNeese St. 8-22 (Kuxhausen 3-8, Francois 2-5, Scott 2-6, Lawson 1-1, Bush 0-2), Nicholls 11-27 (Gordon 5-12, K.Johnson 4-6, Garvin 1-2, Spencer 1-4, Buford 0-1, Jones 0-1, Pollard 0-1). Rebounds_McNeese St. 31 (Feazell 15), Nicholls 30 (Lyons 9). Assists_McNeese St. 20 (Lawson 6), Nicholls 12 (Gordon 6). Total Fouls_McNeese St. 18, Nicholls 11. A_230 (3,800).

