Nicholls 87, SE Louisiana 67

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 9:33 pm
SE LOUISIANA (2-9)

Ifejeh 3-3 2-4 8, Clergeot 7-16 7-8 25, Kasperzyk 2-11 3-4 8, Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Okafor 4-12 4-5 14, Gonzalez 1-3 0-0 3, Romanov 0-3 4-6 4, Caldwell 0-3 2-2 2, Kemp 1-2 0-0 2, Strange 0-1 1-2 1, Brackmann 0-1 0-0 0, Warren 0-0 0-2 0, Howell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-57 23-33 67.

NICHOLLS (4-5)

Garvin 6-9 4-4 17, Lyons 4-8 1-2 9, Gordon 6-15 2-2 17, K.Johnson 7-9 0-0 15, Jones 5-7 0-0 10, Buford 0-0 3-4 3, Spencer 3-6 0-0 7, Pollard 3-6 0-0 6, Fornes 0-3 2-2 2, Sears 0-0 0-0 0, Terrell 0-0 1-2 1, Blanchard 0-0 0-0 0, Strander 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-63 13-16 87.

Halftime_Nicholls 44-32. 3-Point Goals_SE Louisiana 8-25 (Clergeot 4-8, Okafor 2-6, Gonzalez 1-3, Kasperzyk 1-3, Kemp 0-1, Caldwell 0-2, Smith 0-2), Nicholls 6-21 (Gordon 3-9, Garvin 1-1, K.Johnson 1-2, Spencer 1-4, Jones 0-1, Fornes 0-2, Pollard 0-2). Rebounds_SE Louisiana 18 (Ifejeh 5), Nicholls 38 (Garvin 8). Assists_SE Louisiana 6 (Kasperzyk 3), Nicholls 13 (Gordon 5). Total Fouls_SE Louisiana 16, Nicholls 26. A_211 (3,800).

