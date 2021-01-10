On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Nixon’s shot lifts No. 8 Texas A&M over No. 13 Arkansas

By CHIP SOUZA
January 10, 2021 6:24 pm
1 min read
      

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Jordan Nixon hit a running shot with under a second left to lift No. 8 Texas A&M over No. 13 Arkansas 74-73 on Sunday.

Nixon’s shot from outside the lane helped the Aggies (12-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) keep their perfect season intact. It was also Texas A&M’s only lead in the fourth quarter.

Arkansas’ Chelsea Dungee put up a shot from the left corner at the buzzer, but the shot was blocked.

Aaliyah Wilson, who transferred from Arkansas to Texas A&M, led the Aggies with 27 points. Her defensive play in the backcourt was huge in the final seconds as she poked the ball away from Dungee and forced a turnover with 23 seconds left with Arkansas leading 73-72. Nixon dribbled the clock down until her final shot.

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

Dungee led the way for Arkansas (10-4, 1-3) with 21 points.

Arkansas led 73-69 with under a minute left before the Aggies made a move. Nixon’s driving layup and free throw pulled Texas A&M within 73-72.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M: The Aggies will be in the road Thursday at LSU starting at 6 p.m.

Arkansas: Will host Florida on Thursday at 7 p.m.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration