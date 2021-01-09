On Air: Cyber Chat
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

NJIT 63, Maine 54

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 4:08 pm
< a min read
      

MAINE (1-5)

Ingo 7-13 0-1 15, Larsson 1-7 1-2 3, DuHart 6-11 1-2 18, Schildroth 3-7 0-0 9, Wright-McLeish 1-2 0-0 2, Adetogun 1-6 0-0 2, Iluyomade 1-4 0-0 2, Yagodin 0-2 0-0 0, Okoh 0-1 0-2 0, Turgut 1-1 0-0 3, Maiwen 0-0 0-0 0, Prock 0-0 0-0 0, Radakovic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 2-7 54.

NJIT (4-3)

Brinson 4-11 3-6 12, Diakite 2-5 0-2 4, Butler 3-6 0-0 7, Cooks 1-7 0-1 2, O’Hearn 7-14 4-5 22, de Graaf 3-4 0-0 6, Willis 2-3 1-1 6, Bakare 1-2 0-0 3, Faison 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 23-52 9-17 63.

Halftime_Maine 32-29. 3-Point Goals_Maine 10-27 (DuHart 5-10, Schildroth 3-7, Turgut 1-1, Ingo 1-2, Iluyomade 0-1, Yagodin 0-1, Adetogun 0-2, Larsson 0-3), NJIT 8-20 (O’Hearn 4-6, Willis 1-1, Bakare 1-2, Butler 1-2, Brinson 1-4, de Graaf 0-1, Cooks 0-4). Fouled Out_de Graaf. Rebounds_Maine 29 (Ingo 10), NJIT 29 (Brinson 8). Assists_Maine 12 (Ingo, Adetogun 3), NJIT 12 (Brinson, Butler 3). Total Fouls_Maine 18, NJIT 13.

        Insight by Here Technologies: Learn how the National Guard Bureau is using technology to address the top needs for public safety in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|15 Business - Cloud Storage in M365
1|15 CMMC Lunch and Learn: Current State of...
1|15 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Orion ready to fuel up for Artemis I mission