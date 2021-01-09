NJIT 63, Maine 54

MAINE (1-5)
Ingo 7-13 0-1 15, Larsson 1-7 1-2 3, DuHart 6-11 1-2 18, Schildroth 3-7 0-0 9, Wright-McLeish 1-2 0-0 2, Adetogun 1-6 0-0 2, Iluyomade 1-4 0-0 2, Yagodin 0-2 0-0 0, Okoh 0-1 0-2 0, Turgut 1-1 0-0 3, Maiwen 0-0 0-0 0, Prock 0-0 0-0 0, Radakovic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 2-7 54.
NJIT (4-3)
Brinson 4-11 3-6 12, Diakite 2-5 0-2 4, Butler 3-6 0-0 7, Cooks 1-7 0-1 2, O’Hearn 7-14 4-5 22, de Graaf 3-4 0-0 6, Willis 2-3 1-1 6, Bakare 1-2 0-0 3, Faison 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 23-52 9-17 63.
Halftime_Maine 32-29. 3-Point Goals_Maine 10-27 (DuHart 5-10, Schildroth 3-7, Turgut 1-1, Ingo 1-2, Iluyomade 0-1, Yagodin 0-1, Adetogun 0-2, Larsson 0-3), NJIT 8-20 (O’Hearn 4-6, Willis 1-1, Bakare 1-2, Butler 1-2, Brinson 1-4, de Graaf 0-1, Cooks 0-4). Fouled Out_de Graaf. Rebounds_Maine 29 (Ingo 10), NJIT 29 (Brinson 8). Assists_Maine 12 (Ingo, Adetogun 3), NJIT 12 (Brinson, Butler 3). Total Fouls_Maine 18, NJIT 13.
