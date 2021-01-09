On Air: Startford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

No. 1 Gonzaga 116, Portland 88

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 10:01 pm
< a min read
      

GONZAGA (12-0)

Kispert 6-14 0-0 14, Timme 10-14 6-6 26, A.Watson 8-9 6-7 23, Ayayi 5-7 2-2 12, Suggs 3-5 5-8 11, Nembhard 4-5 2-2 10, Ballo 3-5 0-1 6, Cook 0-1 0-1 0, Harris 0-1 0-0 0, Strawther 4-6 3-3 12, Gregg 1-2 0-0 2, Arlauskas 0-0 0-0 0, Graves 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 44-70 24-30 116.

PORTLAND (6-5)

Davis 2-8 2-3 6, Henn 4-8 1-2 12, Ali 5-10 6-6 19, Dasher 1-5 0-0 2, Jones 5-11 0-0 11, Fahrensohn 2-3 0-0 6, Adams 3-8 2-3 8, Curtiss 0-3 0-0 0, Griffith 2-5 6-6 11, Triplett 4-6 2-2 13. Totals 28-67 19-22 88.

Halftime_Gonzaga 56-35. 3-Point Goals_Gonzaga 4-17 (Kispert 2-7, A.Watson 1-1, Strawther 1-2, Ayayi 0-1, Cook 0-1, Graves 0-1, Gregg 0-1, Nembhard 0-1, Suggs 0-2), Portland 13-27 (Henn 3-5, Triplett 3-5, Ali 3-7, Fahrensohn 2-3, Griffith 1-2, Jones 1-4, Dasher 0-1). Rebounds_Gonzaga 41 (Ayayi 13), Portland 25 (Griffith 6). Assists_Gonzaga 29 (Ayayi 14), Portland 16 (Adams 7). Total Fouls_Gonzaga 16, Portland 23.

        Insight by Acendre: Learn how GSA is taking a new approach to federal human capital in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration