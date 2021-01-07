On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
No. 1 Gonzaga 86, BYU 69

By The Associated Press
January 7, 2021 10:36 pm
BYU (9-3)

Lee 2-4 1-3 5, Haarms 5-6 3-3 13, Averette 1-5 0-0 3, Barcello 3-11 2-2 9, Harding 0-2 0-0 0, Lohner 5-7 2-3 13, Johnson 1-7 0-0 3, George 5-10 1-1 11, Harward 5-7 2-2 12, Knell 0-2 0-0 0, Lowell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-61 11-14 69.

GONZAGA (11-0)

Kispert 9-16 3-4 23, Timme 5-8 2-2 12, Watson 2-5 4-6 8, Ayayi 3-7 2-2 8, Suggs 6-12 3-4 16, Nembhard 4-9 0-0 12, Ballo 2-2 0-0 4, Harris 0-3 0-0 0, Strawther 1-1 0-0 2, Arlauskas 0-1 0-0 0, Gregg 0-1 0-0 0, Zakharov 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 32-65 15-20 86.

Halftime_Gonzaga 52-29. 3-Point Goals_BYU 4-16 (Averette 1-2, Lohner 1-2, Barcello 1-4, Johnson 1-4, George 0-1, Harding 0-1, Knell 0-2), Gonzaga 7-20 (Nembhard 4-7, Kispert 2-5, Suggs 1-3, Gregg 0-1, Ayayi 0-2, Harris 0-2). Rebounds_BYU 34 (Johnson 7), Gonzaga 29 (Watson 8). Assists_BYU 10 (Barcello 5), Gonzaga 19 (Ayayi 6). Total Fouls_BYU 19, Gonzaga 20.

