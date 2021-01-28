No. 1 Gonzaga 90, San Diego 62

GONZAGA (16-0)
Kispert 8-13 0-0 19, Timme 8-13 5-8 21, Watson 5-5 0-0 10, Ayayi 2-4 0-0 4, Suggs 5-9 4-5 17, Nembhard 2-9 1-2 5, Cook 0-0 1-2 1, Strawther 4-5 1-2 11, Harris 0-1 2-2 2, Arlauskas 0-0 0-0 0, Gregg 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-59 14-21 90.
SAN DIEGO (2-7)
Parrish 3-6 1-5 7, Pyle 4-9 0-0 12, Pinchuk 5-8 1-1 11, Humphrey 2-5 1-1 5, Sullivan 6-8 0-0 16, Calcaterra 1-6 0-0 2, Rodriguez 0-7 0-0 0, Gultekin 4-7 1-1 9, Gjerde 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 4-8 62.
Halftime_Gonzaga 40-29. 3-Point Goals_Gonzaga 8-19 (Suggs 3-4, Kispert 3-5, Strawther 2-3, Ayayi 0-2, Nembhard 0-5), San Diego 8-16 (Sullivan 4-5, Pyle 4-7, Gjerde 0-1, Rodriguez 0-1, Calcaterra 0-2). Rebounds_Gonzaga 38 (Kispert 8), San Diego 26 (Pinchuk, Gultekin 5). Assists_Gonzaga 23 (Nembhard 10), San Diego 13 (Sullivan 6). Total Fouls_Gonzaga 13, San Diego 21.
