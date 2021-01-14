Trending:
No. 1 Gonzaga 95, Pepperdine 70

By The Associated Press
January 14, 2021 11:10 pm
PEPPERDINE (4-5)

Chukwuka 4-7 0-0 11, Edwards 5-13 2-2 14, Ohia Obioha 2-6 0-0 4, Altman 3-6 3-4 9, Ross 2-10 5-8 9, Smith 3-4 0-0 7, Heath 3-7 3-4 9, Munson 0-1 0-0 0, Zidek 0-2 0-0 0, Polk 2-2 2-2 7, Ball 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 15-20 70.

GONZAGA (13-0)

Kispert 7-13 3-3 23, Timme 8-16 4-8 20, Watson 3-3 0-0 6, Ayayi 5-7 7-10 19, Suggs 8-13 1-1 18, Nembhard 1-3 2-3 4, Cook 1-3 0-0 2, Harris 1-3 1-2 3, Ballo 0-1 0-0 0, Gregg 0-1 0-0 0, Strawther 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-64 18-27 95.

Halftime_Gonzaga 43-39. 3-Point Goals_Pepperdine 7-19 (Chukwuka 3-5, Edwards 2-6, Polk 1-1, Smith 1-2, Heath 0-2, Ross 0-3), Gonzaga 9-23 (Kispert 6-11, Ayayi 2-3, Suggs 1-4, Harris 0-1, Nembhard 0-1, Timme 0-1, Cook 0-2). Rebounds_Pepperdine 26 (Ohia Obioha 5), Gonzaga 42 (Watson 10). Assists_Pepperdine 11 (Ross 7), Gonzaga 18 (Timme, Nembhard 4). Total Fouls_Pepperdine 24, Gonzaga 21.

