No. 1 Louisville 65, Wake Forest 63

By The Associated Press
January 24, 2021 5:10 pm
LOUISVILLE (14-0)

Cochran 3-8 4-4 10, Balogun 4-6 2-2 12, Evans 8-22 7-7 25, Robinson 1-1 0-0 2, Van Lith 2-7 0-0 5, Dixon 3-7 0-0 6, Konno 2-2 0-0 5, Kianna Smith 0-5 0-0 0, Ahlana Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-58 13-13 65

WAKE FOREST (7-6)

Morra 5-9 1-2 11, Raca 4-15 4-7 12, Conti 5-12 3-5 13, Scruggs 4-11 2-2 10, Spear 1-6 1-2 3, Summiel 3-5 1-4 7, Harrison 1-2 0-0 2, Hoard 2-3 0-2 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-63 12-24 63

Louisville 16 14 16 19 65
Wake Forest 10 18 21 14 63

3-Point Goals_Louisville 6-18 (Balogun 2-4, Evans 2-6, Van Lith 1-3, Konno 1-1, Smith 0-4), Wake Forest 1-11 (Raca 0-4, Conti 0-4, Scruggs 0-1, Spear 0-1, Hoard 1-1). Assists_Louisville 9 (Evans 3), Wake Forest 7 (Conti 2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Louisville 32 (Dixon 4-4), Wake Forest 43 (Summiel 7-9). Total Fouls_Louisville 19, Wake Forest 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

