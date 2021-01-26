Trending:
No. 1 Louisville 79, Miami 76

By The Associated Press
January 26, 2021 6:43 pm
MIAMI (7-6)

Harden 2-6 1-3 6, Mbandu 6-9 5-5 17, Banks 6-13 0-3 13, Marshall 6-13 3-3 19, Mason 2-4 1-1 5, Jackson 1-1 0-0 2, Roby 2-3 1-1 5, Erjavec 1-3 0-0 3, Johnson Sidi Baba 1-3 0-0 2, Gony 1-4 1-2 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-59 12-18 76

LOUISVILLE (15-0)

Cochran 3-3 1-1 7, Balogun 5-7 0-0 14, Evans 5-15 8-8 20, Robinson 0-0 0-2 0, Van Lith 3-9 1-2 9, Dixon 6-7 9-12 21, Konno 0-2 0-0 0, Ahlana Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Kianna Smith 2-8 2-2 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-52 21-27 79

Miami 13 23 20 20 76
Louisville 22 22 21 14 79

3-Point Goals_Miami 8-18 (Harden 1-2, Banks 1-2, Marshall 4-7, Mason 0-1, Erjavec 1-2, Gony 1-4), Louisville 10-30 (Balogun 4-5, Evans 2-9, Van Lith 2-8, Konno 0-2, Smith 0-1, Smith 2-5). Assists_Miami 11 (Banks 4), Louisville 15 (Evans 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Miami 32 (Mbandu 6-11), Louisville 34 (Dixon 5-9). Total Fouls_Miami 23, Louisville 22. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,653.

