No. 1 Louisville 79, North Carolina 68

By The Associated Press
January 28, 2021 10:58 pm
NORTH CAROLINA (8-6)

Tshitenge 1-2 0-0 2, Bailey 5-9 1-2 11, Kelly 1-6 2-3 4, Ustby 3-8 2-2 8, Watts 4-8 1-1 10, Poole 1-5 1-2 3, Holesinska 10-17 1-2 26, Todd-Williams 1-3 2-2 4, Young 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-58 10-14 68

LOUISVILLE (16-0)

Cochran 7-10 2-3 17, Dixon 5-10 3-3 13, Balogun 3-6 2-2 10, Evans 5-13 0-0 13, Van Lith 4-11 0-0 11, Konno 1-2 0-0 2, Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, Kianna Smith 5-10 0-0 13, Ahlana Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Russell 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-64 7-8 79

North Carolina 16 14 16 22 68
Louisville 30 25 16 8 79

3-Point Goals_North Carolina 6-14 (Ustby 0-1, Watts 1-3, Holesinska 5-10), Louisville 12-26 (Cochran 1-2, Balogun 2-3, Evans 3-6, Van Lith 3-8, Konno 0-1, Smith 3-6). Assists_North Carolina 10 (Ustby 4), Louisville 16 (Balogun 5). Fouled Out_North Carolina Bailey. Rebounds_North Carolina 35 (Watts 2-5), Louisville 34 (Smith 3-4). Total Fouls_North Carolina 13, Louisville 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,748.

