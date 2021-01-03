No. 1 Stanford 68, Arizona St. 60

STANFORD (9-0)
Belibi 10-14 3-4 23, Lexie Hull 2-11 2-2 7, Jones 4-5 0-0 8, Williams 7-19 1-2 16, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Jerome 0-0 0-0 0, Prechtel 3-4 0-0 6, Lacie Hull 2-4 0-0 5, Jump 1-2 0-0 3, Van Gytenbeek 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-59 6-8 68
ARIZONA ST. (7-3)
Besselink 1-6 4-6 6, Levings 2-8 0-0 4, Hanson 5-9 3-4 15, Loera 1-3 0-0 2, Simmons 4-11 7-7 16, Caldwell 2-5 1-2 6, Mbulito 2-7 0-0 4, Bosquez 0-2 0-0 0, Erikstrup 2-4 0-0 5, Greenslade 0-2 2-4 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-57 17-23 60
|Stanford
|19
|15
|22
|12
|—
|68
|Arizona St.
|4
|21
|17
|18
|—
|60
3-Point Goals_Stanford 4-19 (Belibi 0-1, Hull 1-5, Williams 1-9, Hull 1-2, Jump 1-2), Arizona St. 5-16 (Besselink 0-1, Levings 0-1, Hanson 2-3, Simmons 1-4, Caldwell 1-2, Mbulito 0-2, Bosquez 0-1, Erikstrup 1-2). Assists_Stanford 15 (Belibi 4), Arizona St. 8 (Besselink 2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Stanford 41 (Belibi 4-12), Arizona St. 30 (Besselink 4-7). Total Fouls_Stanford 20, Arizona St. 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
