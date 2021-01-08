No. 1 Stanford 70, No. 11 Oregon 63

OREGON (8-2)
Boley 5-8 0-0 10, Sabally 5-13 0-2 10, Mikesell 3-12 0-0 6, Paopao 5-9 0-0 12, Shelley 0-3 0-0 0, Giomi 0-0 0-0 0, Chavez 1-3 3-4 6, Dugalic 1-3 0-0 2, Parrish 5-11 1-1 14, Scherr 1-4 0-0 3, Watson 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-66 4-7 63
STANFORD (10-0)
Belibi 3-9 1-1 7, Hull 1-4 0-0 2, Jones 8-18 2-2 18, Williams 3-13 8-9 14, Wilson 3-4 2-4 11, Prechtel 3-5 0-0 6, Brink 2-4 0-0 4, Van Gytenbeek 3-3 0-0 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-60 13-16 70
|Oregon
|20
|13
|14
|16
|—
|63
|Stanford
|14
|18
|28
|10
|—
|70
3-Point Goals_Oregon 7-19 (Mikesell 0-3, Paopao 2-3, Shelley 0-1, Chavez 1-2, Dugalic 0-1, Parrish 3-7, Scherr 1-2), Stanford 5-16 (Hull 0-2, Williams 0-6, Wilson 3-4, Prechtel 0-1, Brink 0-1, Van Gytenbeek 2-2). Assists_Oregon 9 (Shelley 2), Stanford 8 (Hull 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oregon 37 (Sabally 4-11), Stanford 39 (Brink 3-6). Total Fouls_Oregon 18, Stanford 7. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
