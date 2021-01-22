No. 10 Arizona 66, Utah 54

UTAH (3-9)
McFarland 1-2 0-0 2, Torres 2-5 0-0 6, Gylten 1-8 1-1 3, Martin 5-11 0-1 11, Maxwell 2-6 0-0 6, Makurat 2-3 0-0 4, Pendande 1-3 0-0 2, Becker 4-9 1-1 10, McQueen 3-4 0-0 8, Rees 1-1 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-52 2-3 54
ARIZONA (11-2)
Baptiste 0-3 2-2 2, Reese 5-10 1-2 11, Thomas 1-6 2-2 4, McDonald 7-19 5-6 20, Yeaney 6-10 1-2 14, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Mote 1-1 0-0 2, Pellington 4-7 0-5 8, Pueyo 0-2 0-0 0, Erdogan 0-0 1-2 1, Ware 1-2 2-2 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-60 14-23 66
|Utah
|11
|9
|13
|21
|—
|54
|Arizona
|10
|20
|16
|20
|—
|66
3-Point Goals_Utah 8-24 (Torres 2-5, Gylten 0-3, Martin 1-4, Maxwell 2-5, Makurat 0-1, Becker 1-3, McQueen 2-3), Arizona 2-11 (Baptiste 0-2, Reese 0-1, McDonald 1-5, Yeaney 1-1, Pellington 0-1, Pueyo 0-1). Assists_Utah 15 (Gylten 8), Arizona 10 (McDonald 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 33 (Rees 2-3), Arizona 38 (Ware 4-5). Total Fouls_Utah 21, Arizona 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
