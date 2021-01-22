On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

No. 10 Arizona 66, Utah 54

By The Associated Press
January 22, 2021 8:24 pm
< a min read
      

UTAH (3-9)

McFarland 1-2 0-0 2, Torres 2-5 0-0 6, Gylten 1-8 1-1 3, Martin 5-11 0-1 11, Maxwell 2-6 0-0 6, Makurat 2-3 0-0 4, Pendande 1-3 0-0 2, Becker 4-9 1-1 10, McQueen 3-4 0-0 8, Rees 1-1 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-52 2-3 54

ARIZONA (11-2)

Baptiste 0-3 2-2 2, Reese 5-10 1-2 11, Thomas 1-6 2-2 4, McDonald 7-19 5-6 20, Yeaney 6-10 1-2 14, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Mote 1-1 0-0 2, Pellington 4-7 0-5 8, Pueyo 0-2 0-0 0, Erdogan 0-0 1-2 1, Ware 1-2 2-2 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-60 14-23 66

Utah 11 9 13 21 54
Arizona 10 20 16 20 66

3-Point Goals_Utah 8-24 (Torres 2-5, Gylten 0-3, Martin 1-4, Maxwell 2-5, Makurat 0-1, Becker 1-3, McQueen 2-3), Arizona 2-11 (Baptiste 0-2, Reese 0-1, McDonald 1-5, Yeaney 1-1, Pellington 0-1, Pueyo 0-1). Assists_Utah 15 (Gylten 8), Arizona 10 (McDonald 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 33 (Rees 2-3), Arizona 38 (Ware 4-5). Total Fouls_Utah 21, Arizona 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

        Insight by Zendesk: VA, GSA and the Education Department will explore how agencies are dealing with the new customer service imperative in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|4 7 Keys to The Motivating Staff
1|20 2021 Association of American Colleges...
1|21 AFCEA NOVA 20th Annual Army IT Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

After receiving second dose of Moderna vaccine, NIH Director notes it’s still important to follow the 3W’s