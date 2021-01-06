No. 10 Michigan 82, No. 16 Minnesota 57

MINNESOTA (10-3)
Johnson 0-3 2-2 2, Robbins 2-9 0-0 5, Carr 5-16 2-2 14, Gach 1-4 0-0 2, Kalscheur 4-11 0-0 9, Ihnen 2-5 0-0 5, Mashburn 2-6 0-0 4, Freeman 1-3 2-2 4, Tr.Williams 3-6 0-0 7, Curry 1-4 0-0 2, Mitchell 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 22-68 6-6 57.
MICHIGAN (10-0)
Livers 6-11 1-1 14, Dickinson 12-15 4-4 28, Brooks 1-3 0-0 2, Smith 3-5 0-0 7, Wagner 4-7 2-2 12, Brown 2-6 1-2 5, Johns 3-3 1-2 7, Jackson 1-3 0-0 2, Te.Williams 0-0 2-2 2, Faulds 0-2 0-0 0, Howard 0-1 1-2 1, Nunez 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 33-58 12-15 82.
Halftime_Michigan 32-26. 3-Point Goals_Minnesota 7-28 (Carr 2-7, Mitchell 1-1, Tr.Williams 1-2, Robbins 1-3, Ihnen 1-4, Kalscheur 1-5, Gach 0-2, Johnson 0-2, Mashburn 0-2), Michigan 4-13 (Wagner 2-3, Smith 1-1, Livers 1-5, Brooks 0-2, Jackson 0-2). Rebounds_Minnesota 28 (Johnson 6), Michigan 35 (Dickinson 8). Assists_Minnesota 6 (Carr, Gach 2), Michigan 17 (Smith 6). Total Fouls_Minnesota 15, Michigan 10. A_64 (12,707).
