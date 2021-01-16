On Air: Federal News Network program
No. 10 Tennessee 81, Vanderbilt 61

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 8:09 pm
VANDERBILT (4-6)

Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Disu 7-9 4-5 19, Evans 0-2 0-1 0, Harvey 3-9 1-1 9, Pippen 5-12 7-8 18, Stute 1-4 1-2 3, Wright 3-4 3-4 9, Thomas 1-10 0-0 3, Millora-Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Obinna 0-0 0-0 0, Rice 0-0 0-0 0, Adelman 0-0 0-0 0, Odusipe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-51 16-21 61.

TENNESSEE (10-1)

Fulkerson 5-6 5-6 15, James 3-5 2-3 9, Springer 4-9 1-2 10, Vescovi 1-5 5-6 8, Pons 2-6 1-2 5, Bailey 3-7 2-2 11, Johnson 4-8 7-8 16, Anosike 0-2 0-2 0, Nkamhoua 1-1 0-0 2, Gaines 1-1 1-2 3, Pember 0-0 0-0 0, Plavsic 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-51 24-33 81.

Halftime_Tennessee 34-24. 3-Point Goals_Vanderbilt 5-23 (Harvey 2-5, Disu 1-3, Pippen 1-5, Thomas 1-5, Brown 0-1, Evans 0-2, Stute 0-2), Tennessee 7-21 (Bailey 3-6, Johnson 1-1, James 1-3, Springer 1-3, Vescovi 1-5, Pons 0-3). Fouled Out_Harvey, Pippen. Rebounds_Vanderbilt 29 (Brown, Disu, Evans 5), Tennessee 33 (Fulkerson 8). Assists_Vanderbilt 6 (Disu, Stute 2), Tennessee 18 (Springer 5). Total Fouls_Vanderbilt 27, Tennessee 19. A_4,191 (21,678).

