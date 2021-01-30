Trending:
No. 10 Texas Tech 76, LSU 71

By The Associated Press
January 30, 2021 4:11 pm
< a min read
      

TEXAS TECH (12-5)

Santos-Silva 3-8 0-2 6, K.Edwards 3-8 0-0 8, McClung 7-15 5-6 22, McCullar 5-10 0-0 10, Peavy 1-1 0-0 2, Shannon 6-13 9-10 23, Burton 1-3 1-1 3, Agbo 0-3 2-2 2, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Nadolny 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 17-21 76.

LSU (11-5)

Days 4-5 1-2 11, Watford 2-11 0-2 4, Wilkinson 0-0 0-0 0, Smart 12-18 1-2 29, Thomas 6-20 10-11 25, O’Neal 1-2 0-0 2, LeBlanc 0-0 0-1 0, Gaines 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 12-18 71.

Halftime_LSU 33-32. 3-Point Goals_Texas Tech 7-23 (McClung 3-7, K.Edwards 2-5, Shannon 2-6, Burton 0-1, McCullar 0-1, Agbo 0-3), LSU 9-23 (Smart 4-7, Thomas 3-9, Days 2-3, Gaines 0-2, Watford 0-2). Fouled Out_Watford, LeBlanc. Rebounds_Texas Tech 39 (Santos-Silva 12), LSU 28 (Days 9). Assists_Texas Tech 10 (K.Edwards, McCullar 3), LSU 8 (Watford, Wilkinson, Gaines 2). Total Fouls_Texas Tech 13, LSU 20. A_2,808 (13,215).

