No. 10 Wisconsin 68, Northwestern 52

By The Associated Press
January 20, 2021 9:56 pm
NORTHWESTERN (6-7)

Beran 1-7 0-0 2, Kopp 4-8 2-2 10, Nance 3-7 1-2 8, Audige 6-12 0-1 16, Buie 4-11 0-0 9, Gaines 2-2 0-0 5, Berry 0-1 0-0 0, Young 0-1 0-0 0, Greer 1-1 0-0 2, Nicholson 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 21-51 3-7 52.

WISCONSIN (12-3)

Ford 1-6 0-0 3, Potter 4-6 0-0 10, Wahl 5-7 2-3 14, Davison 3-8 2-2 11, Trice 4-11 2-2 12, Jon.Davis 3-6 2-2 8, Reuvers 2-8 2-2 6, Anderson 2-3 0-0 4, Crowl 0-0 0-0 0, Jor.Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Gilmore 0-0 0-0 0, Higginbottom 0-0 0-0 0, Taphorn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 10-11 68.

Halftime_Wisconsin 41-34. 3-Point Goals_Northwestern 7-23 (Audige 4-5, Gaines 1-1, Nance 1-2, Buie 1-7, Berry 0-1, Kopp 0-2, Beran 0-5), Wisconsin 10-27 (Davison 3-6, Potter 2-3, Wahl 2-3, Trice 2-6, Ford 1-5, Anderson 0-1, Reuvers 0-3). Rebounds_Northwestern 25 (Nance 12), Wisconsin 29 (Wahl, Jon.Davis 6). Assists_Northwestern 10 (Buie 5), Wisconsin 14 (Trice 4). Total Fouls_Northwestern 17, Wisconsin 13.

