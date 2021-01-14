No. 11 Arizona 57, No. 10 Oregon 41

OREGON (9-3)
Boley 0-1 0-0 0, Sabally 6-9 3-9 15, Mikesell 0-2 0-0 0, Paopao 2-9 0-0 4, Shelley 2-3 0-0 5, Giomi 0-1 0-0 0, Prince 0-2 1-2 1, Chavez 1-2 2-2 5, Dugalic 1-5 0-0 2, Parrish 2-8 2-2 7, Scherr 1-2 0-0 2, Watson 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 15-46 8-15 41
ARIZONA (9-2)
Baptiste 4-13 4-4 14, Reese 2-4 0-0 5, Thomas 2-3 6-7 10, McDonald 6-14 2-6 16, Yeaney 1-5 0-0 2, Manumaleuga 0-0 0-0 0, Pellington 1-7 1-2 3, Pueyo 0-1 1-3 1, Erdogan 0-1 2-2 2, Ware 2-4 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-52 16-24 57
|Oregon
|7
|15
|5
|14
|—
|41
|Arizona
|22
|14
|10
|11
|—
|57
3-Point Goals_Oregon 3-11 (Mikesell 0-2, Paopao 0-3, Shelley 1-1, Chavez 1-2, Parrish 1-2, Scherr 0-1), Arizona 5-16 (Baptiste 2-4, Reese 1-1, Thomas 0-1, McDonald 2-6, Yeaney 0-1, Pellington 0-1, Pueyo 0-1, Erdogan 0-1). Assists_Oregon 6 (Paopao 2), Arizona 9 (Baptiste 3). Fouled Out_Arizona Reese. Rebounds_Oregon 41 (Sabally 4-7), Arizona 31 (Baptiste 2-6). Total Fouls_Oregon 23, Arizona 17. Technical Fouls_Oregon Team 1. A_0.
