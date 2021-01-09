Trending:
No. 11 Houston 71, Tulane 50

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 5:50 pm
TULANE (6-3)

Cross 0-2 0-0 0, Forbes 2-5 5-5 11, James 2-3 0-0 4, Walker 4-11 2-3 13, Watson 1-9 2-2 4, Pope 3-9 0-0 6, Days 2-3 0-0 5, McGee 0-5 3-4 3, Coleman 0-3 2-3 2, Jankovic 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 15-52 14-17 50.

HOUSTON (10-1)

Gorham 2-5 0-0 4, Gresham 1-3 0-0 2, Grimes 5-12 0-0 14, Jarreau 2-3 0-0 4, Sasser 10-18 0-0 28, Mark 1-8 1-2 3, Roberts 0-0 1-2 1, Tyson 3-6 0-0 9, Chaney 1-1 0-0 2, Shead 1-3 0-0 2, Powell 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 27-61 2-4 71.

Halftime_Houston 37-25. 3-Point Goals_Tulane 6-19 (Walker 3-6, Forbes 2-3, Days 1-2, Coleman 0-1, McGee 0-3, Watson 0-4), Houston 15-36 (Sasser 8-15, Grimes 4-10, Tyson 3-6, Gorham 0-1, Shead 0-1, Mark 0-3). Rebounds_Tulane 21 (Pope 6), Houston 47 (Gorham 11). Assists_Tulane 7 (Watson 3), Houston 14 (Grimes, Jarreau, Sasser, Mark 3). Total Fouls_Tulane 12, Houston 11. A_1,859 (8,479).

