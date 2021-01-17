No. 11 Houston 75, UCF 58

UCF (3-5)
Mobley 1-4 0-0 2, Walker 0-1 0-1 0, Fuller 4-7 4-6 12, Green 5-11 0-0 12, Mahan 4-10 0-0 10, Adams 2-8 4-5 8, Reynolds 5-7 4-7 14. Totals 21-48 12-19 58.
HOUSTON (11-1)
Gorham 5-8 4-4 15, Gresham 2-3 1-1 5, Grimes 7-18 1-5 18, Jarreau 2-8 0-0 6, Sasser 3-8 1-1 8, Mark 2-6 1-1 5, Chaney 0-3 3-4 3, Roberts 2-2 0-0 4, Tyson 1-5 0-0 3, Shead 2-3 0-0 4, Powell 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 28-66 11-16 75.
Halftime_Houston 45-19. 3-Point Goals_UCF 4-19 (Green 2-6, Mahan 2-6, Mobley 0-1, Fuller 0-2, Adams 0-4), Houston 8-25 (Grimes 3-8, Jarreau 2-4, Gorham 1-2, Sasser 1-4, Tyson 1-5, Mark 0-2). Rebounds_UCF 32 (Adams 10), Houston 32 (Gorham 9). Assists_UCF 7 (Walker, Adams 2), Houston 14 (Jarreau 5). Total Fouls_UCF 17, Houston 21. A_1,859 (8,479).
