On Air: Meet the Press
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

No. 11 Houston looks to extend streak vs Wichita State

By The Associated Press
January 5, 2021 6:30 am
1 min read
      

Wichita State (6-2, 2-0) vs. No. 11 Houston (8-1, 3-1)

Fertitta Center, Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Houston looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Wichita State. In its last five wins against the Shockers, Houston has won by an average of 14 points. Wichita State’s last win in the series came on Jan. 4, 2018, an 81-63 victory.

SQUAD LEADERS: Houston’s Quentin Grimes has averaged 17.7 points and seven rebounds while Marcus Sasser has put up 15.3 points. For the Shockers, Tyson Etienne has averaged 17 points while Alterique Gilbert has put up 11.6 points.EFFECTIVE ETIENNE: Etienne has connected on 37.3 percent of the 59 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 21 over the last three games. He’s also converted 82.6 percent of his free throws this season.

        Insight by ForgeRock: Learn how the Defense Manpower Data Center is constantly looking for better ideas for identity credentialing and access management technologies in this free webinar.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Wichita State is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes eight or more 3-pointers. The Shockers are 1-2 when the team hits fewer than eight threes.

TWO STREAKS: Wichita State has won its last three road games, scoring 78 points and allowing 73.7 points during those contests. Houston has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 79.6 points while giving up 55.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Houston has held opposing teams to 56.3 points per game this year, the sixth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|9 5th AIAA Propulsion Aerodynamics...
1|11 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
1|11 The Six New Rules of Business: Creating...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

GPO Director Hugh Halpern thanks team for supporting Congress following events on Capitol Hill