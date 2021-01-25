Trending:
No. 11 West Virginia 88, No. 10 Texas Tech 87

By The Associated Press
January 25, 2021 11:19 pm
TEXAS TECH (11-4)

Santos-Silva 4-5 1-2 9, Edwards 3-9 0-0 8, McClung 11-21 4-5 30, McCullar 1-8 0-0 2, Peavy 2-4 2-2 6, Shannon 6-13 2-2 15, Nadolny 1-2 1-1 3, Burton 4-7 0-0 9, Smith 1-2 0-0 2, Agbo 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 34-73 10-12 87.

WEST VIRGINIA (11-4)

Bridges 5-8 0-1 13, Culver 4-8 2-6 10, McBride 7-12 7-8 24, McCabe 3-4 3-5 10, Sherman 3-5 3-4 10, McNeil 5-9 0-0 13, Matthews 2-5 1-1 5, Osabuohien 0-0 0-2 0, Johnson 1-1 0-0 3, Ndiaye 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-52 16-27 88.

Halftime_39-39. 3-Point Goals_Texas Tech 9-22 (McClung 4-8, Edwards 2-4, Agbo 1-1, Burton 1-3, Shannon 1-3, Nadolny 0-1, McCullar 0-2), West Virginia 12-19 (Bridges 3-4, McBride 3-4, McNeil 3-7, Johnson 1-1, McCabe 1-1, Sherman 1-1, Matthews 0-1). Fouled Out_Peavy. Rebounds_Texas Tech 31 (McCullar, Shannon 8), West Virginia 34 (Culver 9). Assists_Texas Tech 14 (McCullar 4), West Virginia 14 (McBride 6). Total Fouls_Texas Tech 20, West Virginia 14. A_339 (14,000).

