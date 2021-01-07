No. 12 Illinois 81, Northwestern 56

ILLINOIS (9-3)
Cockburn 8-9 2-4 18, Dosunmu 5-11 4-4 15, Frazier 3-9 5-5 14, Miller 5-12 0-0 14, Williams 2-5 0-0 6, Curbelo 2-7 2-2 6, Bezhanishvili 1-1 1-2 3, Grandison 1-1 0-0 3, Hawkins 0-0 1-2 1, Underwood 0-0 0-0 0, Bosmans-Verdonk 0-0 0-0 0, Hamlin 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 27-55 16-21 81.
NORTHWESTERN (6-4)
Beran 3-6 3-4 11, Kopp 2-7 4-5 8, Nance 3-12 2-2 9, Audige 1-7 2-4 4, Buie 0-6 0-0 0, Gaines 3-5 1-1 8, Greer 1-3 0-0 2, Berry 2-4 0-0 5, Young 3-5 2-2 9, Nicholson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-55 14-18 56.
Halftime_Northwestern 43-28. 3-Point Goals_Illinois 11-27 (Miller 4-11, Frazier 3-8, Williams 2-4, Grandison 1-1, Dosunmu 1-2, Curbelo 0-1), Northwestern 6-20 (Beran 2-4, Young 1-1, Berry 1-2, Gaines 1-2, Nance 1-6, Buie 0-1, Audige 0-2, Kopp 0-2). Rebounds_Illinois 38 (Cockburn 12), Northwestern 25 (Beran, Young 5). Assists_Illinois 19 (Curbelo 7), Northwestern 13 (Beran 4). Total Fouls_Illinois 17, Northwestern 16.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments