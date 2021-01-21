No. 12 Kentucky 76, Auburn 71

KENTUCKY (11-3)
McKinney 2-5 0-0 5, Owens 2-4 1-2 5, Green 7-9 2-2 18, Howard 4-8 3-4 14, Patterson 2-8 2-2 7, Edwards 5-6 0-2 10, Wyatt 2-4 0-0 4, Benton 3-11 2-3 10, Massengill 1-4 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-59 10-15 76
AUBURN (5-8)
Levy 2-6 0-2 5, Thompson 9-14 4-4 22, Hughes 1-2 1-1 3, Robinson-Nwagwu 1-4 2-2 4, Scott-Grayson 4-16 2-2 10, Jordan 4-9 0-0 11, Coulibaly 3-4 1-2 7, Rice 2-5 2-3 6, Wells 0-4 0-0 0, Reese 1-4 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-68 12-16 71
|Kentucky
|22
|18
|19
|17
|—
|76
|Auburn
|17
|15
|18
|21
|—
|71
3-Point Goals_Kentucky 10-28 (McKinney 1-4, Green 2-3, Howard 3-7, Patterson 1-5, Benton 2-6, Massengill 1-3), Auburn 5-19 (Levy 1-2, Hughes 0-1, Robinson-Nwagwu 0-1, Scott-Grayson 0-4, Jordan 3-5, Wells 0-2, Reese 1-4). Assists_Kentucky 20 (Massengill 7), Auburn 13 (Levy 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Kentucky 38 (Howard 3-5), Auburn 41 (Thompson 6-10). Total Fouls_Kentucky 14, Auburn 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_578.
