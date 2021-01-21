On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

No. 12 Kentucky 76, Auburn 71

By The Associated Press
January 21, 2021 11:22 pm
< a min read
      

KENTUCKY (11-3)

McKinney 2-5 0-0 5, Owens 2-4 1-2 5, Green 7-9 2-2 18, Howard 4-8 3-4 14, Patterson 2-8 2-2 7, Edwards 5-6 0-2 10, Wyatt 2-4 0-0 4, Benton 3-11 2-3 10, Massengill 1-4 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-59 10-15 76

AUBURN (5-8)

Levy 2-6 0-2 5, Thompson 9-14 4-4 22, Hughes 1-2 1-1 3, Robinson-Nwagwu 1-4 2-2 4, Scott-Grayson 4-16 2-2 10, Jordan 4-9 0-0 11, Coulibaly 3-4 1-2 7, Rice 2-5 2-3 6, Wells 0-4 0-0 0, Reese 1-4 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-68 12-16 71

Kentucky 22 18 19 17 76
Auburn 17 15 18 21 71

3-Point Goals_Kentucky 10-28 (McKinney 1-4, Green 2-3, Howard 3-7, Patterson 1-5, Benton 2-6, Massengill 1-3), Auburn 5-19 (Levy 1-2, Hughes 0-1, Robinson-Nwagwu 0-1, Scott-Grayson 0-4, Jordan 3-5, Wells 0-2, Reese 1-4). Assists_Kentucky 20 (Massengill 7), Auburn 13 (Levy 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Kentucky 38 (Howard 3-5), Auburn 41 (Thompson 6-10). Total Fouls_Kentucky 14, Auburn 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_578.

        Insight by Acendre: Learn how GSA is taking a new approach to federal human capital in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|4 7 Keys to The Motivating Staff
1|25 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
1|25 Leverage FedRAMP-Authorized Solutions...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

After receiving second dose of Moderna vaccine, NIH Director notes it’s still important to follow the 3W’s