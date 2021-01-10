Trending:
No. 12 Maryland 83, Purdue 46

By The Associated Press
January 10, 2021 2:37 pm
PURDUE (5-4)

Diagne 1-4 1-2 3, Farquhar 1-7 1-2 3, Layden 3-5 0-0 8, Moore 0-3 0-0 0, Traylor 3-14 5-6 12, Gony 0-0 0-0 0, Grant 0-4 0-2 0, Woltman 0-1 0-0 0, Doumbia 1-1 3-3 5, Hardin 1-5 0-0 3, McLaughlin 2-8 2-2 8, Stallings 0-0 0-0 0, Shaya Kyle 1-2 2-4 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 13-54 14-21 46

MARYLAND (9-1)

Bibby 3-10 4-4 11, Collins 4-14 0-0 8, Benzan 4-9 0-0 11, Miller 7-13 0-0 16, Owusu 9-13 1-1 19, Masonius 3-7 0-0 6, Styles 3-5 0-0 6, Young 0-2 2-2 2, Kozlova 1-4 2-2 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 34-77 9-9 83

Purdue 6 16 14 10 46
Maryland 16 27 26 14 83

3-Point Goals_Purdue 6-24 (Farquhar 0-1, Layden 2-4, Moore 0-2, Traylor 1-3, Grant 0-2, Hardin 1-4, McLaughlin 2-8), Maryland 6-22 (Bibby 1-5, Collins 0-1, Benzan 3-6, Miller 2-4, Owusu 0-1, Young 0-2, Kozlova 0-3). Assists_Purdue 5 (Traylor 3), Maryland 20 (Owusu 9). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Purdue 35 (Grant 4-4), Maryland 51 (Miller 4-8). Total Fouls_Purdue 13, Maryland 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

