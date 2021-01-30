On Air: Meet the Press
No. 12 Missouri 102, TCU 98, OT

By The Associated Press
January 30, 2021 4:31 pm
TCU (9-6)

O’Bannon 6-10 2-2 17, Samuel 2-3 2-3 6, Miles 12-20 2-2 28, Nembhard 6-16 2-3 15, Todd 3-6 0-0 7, Fuller 4-7 2-3 10, LeDee 4-6 3-4 11, Easley 0-1 0-0 0, Lampkin 1-1 0-0 2, Pearson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 39-71 13-17 98.

MISSOURI (11-3)

Brown 2-3 2-4 7, Tilmon 13-16 7-15 33, Pickett 5-11 0-0 11, Pinson 10-19 8-9 36, D.Smith 4-8 2-4 10, Ma.Smith 1-4 2-3 5, Buggs 0-0 0-0 0, Mi.Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Braun 0-0 0-0 0, Watson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-61 21-35 102.

Halftime_TCU 43-38. 3-Point Goals_TCU 7-16 (O’Bannon 3-6, Miles 2-4, Todd 1-1, Nembhard 1-4, Fuller 0-1), Missouri 11-23 (Pinson 8-13, Brown 1-1, Pickett 1-1, Ma.Smith 1-4, D.Smith 0-4). Fouled Out_Samuel, Fuller. Rebounds_TCU 30 (LeDee 7), Missouri 32 (Brown 14). Assists_TCU 13 (Miles 6), Missouri 18 (D.Smith 5). Total Fouls_TCU 23, Missouri 16.

